Round House Theatre Closes 47th Season With The Regional Premiere Of KING JAMES

Round House Theatre closes its 2024-2025 Season with the regional premiere of King James, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph and directed by Rob Ruggiero.

Featuring Blake Anthony Morris and Gregory Perri, this heartfelt comedy explores the friendship between two seemingly different men, a Cleveland bartender with Cavaliers tickets he needs to sell, and a writer who has recently published a short story and wants to buy tickets for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2003–2004 season, the first season with LeBron James playing. As their team experiences highs and lows, so does their friendship.

The production, presented in partnership with TheaterWorks Hartford and Barrington Stage Company runs from May 28 – June 22, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at Round House Theatre or by calling the box office at (240) 644-1100.

“Rajiv Joseph has written a wonderfully funny, heartfelt, and timely love letter to male friendship. You don't need to be a sports enthusiast to appreciate this play—it's a story about two friends, brought together by their passion for sports, that captures the emotional complexities of friendship with lots of humor, warmth, and depth,” says Artistic Director Ryan Rilette.

Starring Blake Anthony Morris (The Hot Wing King at Studio Theatre; King James at George Street Playhouse) as Shawn and Gregory Perri (Smart People at Arena Stage; King James at TheatreWorks Hartford) as Matt, the play transfers from TheaterWorks Hartford and will transfer to Barrington Stage Company after its run at Round House Theatre.

“I want to capture the essence of friendship in a way that truly resonates with audiences,” says director Rob Ruggiero. “Rajiv's play is some of the best writing I've encountered — it's funny, honest, and deeply moving. It's also rare in how it centers male friendship and explores the unique challenges that come with it. At its heart, it's about the emotional bonds that grow through shared passions and experiences.”

The cast is joined by a dynamic creative team that includes Scenic Designer Luke Cantarella, Costume Designer Danielle Preston, Lighting Designer John Lasiter, Sound Designer Kevin Lee Alexander, Dramaturg Naysan Mojgani, Casting Director Sarah Cooney, and Production Stage Manager Rebecca Talisman.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 240.644.1100 or ordering online at RoundHouseTheatre.org. Round House Theatre is located at 4545 East-West Highway, one block from Wisconsin Avenue and the Bethesda station on Metro's Red Line.

