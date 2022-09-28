Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Regional Premiere of AIN'T NO MO' is Coming To Baltimore Center Stage in October

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and written by Jordan E. Cooper, AIN'T NO MO' features Jon Hudson Odom (Peaches), Shannon Dorsey (Passenger 1), and more.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Fasten your seatbelts, and prepare for turbulence. Baltimore Center Stage, in a co-production with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, will present the regional premiere of AIN'T NO MO' written by Jordan E. Cooper and directed by Lili-Anne Brown from October 27 through November 20, 2022.

When news breaks that Black Americans are offered a one-way ticket to Africa, Peaches, the beautiful drag queen flight agent for African-American Airlines flight 1619, greets us as we prepare to take a bumpy flight.   The co-production of AIN'T NO MO' at Baltimore Center Stage and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company gives audiences in the Baltimore metro area an opportunity to see this show that is "dead funny, but no joke" (New York Magazine) before a new production hits the Broadway stage on November 3.

"There really is no better time to be watching this play - for better and for worse, its themes remain incredibly timely," says BCS Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. "Watching the Woolly and BCS teams embrace this joint venture has been thrilling, and I couldn't be prouder of this partnership."

"Jordan E. Cooper traces a path from the election of the first Black President to an alternate reality where Black Americans are offered a ticket out of this country - and take it! The result is shockingly funny and provocative, speaking to the Black experience in a real, raw, and hilarious way," shares Woolly Mammoth Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes.

"Nothing less than a spiritual portrait of Black American life right now" (The New York Times), AIN'T NO MO' interweaves a series of socially-charged vignettes that dissect the state of the States from Obama's presidency to now. The show turns a keen eye to issues ranging from racism to abortion in raw and hilarious ways, such as spoofing the Real Housewives franchise.

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown and written by Jordan E. Cooper, AIN'T NO MO' features Jon Hudson Odom (Peaches), Shannon Dorsey (Passenger 1), Breon Arzell (Passenger 2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger 3), Brandi Porter (Passenger 4), and LaNisa Frederick (Passenger 5).

Designers and Creative Team include Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Colin K. Bills (Lighting Designer), Yvonne Miranda (Costume Designer), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Designer), Jyreika Guest (Fight and Intimacy Choreographer), Nailah Harper-Malveaux (Assistant Director/BOLD Rising Director), Natalie Chernicoff (Stage Manager), Maddie Friedman (Assistant Stage Manager), Jazzy Davis (Production Assistant), Korie Booker (Wig Stylist), and Dana Hurd (Makeup & Special Effects Stylist).

Tickets for AIN'T NO MO' can be purchased at centerstage.org/plays-and-events/aint-no-mo/. Additional community programming will be announced at a later date.

For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the Box Office at 410.332.0033

