RED PITCH Extends American Premiere Run At Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center has announced a one-week extension for the American premiere of Red Pitch, written by British playwright Tyrell Williams and based on the original direction by Daniel Bailey. The production will now run through Sunday, October 26, 2025, in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab.

The extension follows rave reviews, including praise from BroadwayWorld, which highlighted the “reckless, earnest physicality and poignant delivery” of stars Ty’Ree Hope Davis (Bilal), Terrence Griffin (Joey), and Angelo Harrington II (Omz).

Red Pitch tells the story of three teenage friends in South London whose shared love of soccer collides with the realities of gentrification, loyalty, and the uncertain future of their community.Ticket Information

Tickets range from $47–$95, with discounts available for groups, seniors, teachers, active military, first responders, and students. For details, visit olneytheatre.org/discounts.

Tickets can be purchased at olneytheatre.org/redpitch or by calling 301-924-3400.

About Olney Theatre Center

Founded in 1938, Olney Theatre Center produces year-round world and American premieres, reimagined classics, and new work from leading companies. It also tours nationally and locally, provides arts education for students of all ages, and mentors the next generation of theater-makers. The theatre has hosted legendary artists from Tallulah Bankhead and Helen Hayes to Uzo Aduba, Alan Cumming, and Cheyenne Jackson, and continues to serve as a cultural anchor in Montgomery County, MD.

For more information, visit olneytheatre.org.