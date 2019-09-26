Quotidian Theatre Company Presents Conor McPherson's PORT AUTHORITY

Quotidian Theatre Company launches its dynamic 2019-20 season with a powerful re-staging of Conor McPherson's quotidian masterpiece Port Authority.



Port Authority is the tale of the lost loves and missed opportunities of three generations of Dublin men. Per New York Times' Ben Brantley, "Port Authority is a haunting fugue on passive lives and loves that might have been... As in Mr. McPherson's best work, this play is steeped in deeper symmetry, rooted in the ineffable within the everyday."

Jack Sbarbori, who has garnered glowing reviews over the years for his direction of no less than ten of McPherson's plays, including St Nicholas, The Night Alive, This Lime Tree Bower, The Veil, and The Seafarer, returns to direct this remount of one Sbarbori's favorites.

According to Sbarbori, the casting of such a subtle and nuanced work is key to its success. "It was hard to imagine recreating the intensity we had with our original cast in 2009, but I was eager to bring these characters to life again with three new actors - Chris Stinson, Matthew Vaky, and Joe Palka. All three, who have excelled in previous McPherson productions at Quotidian, have proved there is so much more to explore in this heartbreakingly beautiful script."

Port Authority opens on October 25, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. at the Writer's Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and runs through November 17.



Members of the press are invited to contact Quotidian at 301-816-1023, to schedule review dates and times.

Tickets for the general public are available at Brown Paper Tickets (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4313871) or by contacting the Quotidian Theatre Company box office at 301-816-1023 or qtcboxoffice@gmail.com.





