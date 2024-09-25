Photos: World Premiere Of Jordan E. Cooper's OH HAPPY DAY! At Baltimore Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baltimore Center Stage is opening its 2024/25 season with the world premiere of two-time Tony Nominee Jordan E. Cooper’s new play with music, OH HAPPY DAY! This production, in association with New York’s The Public Theatre, features original songs by Donald Lawrence and reunites Cooper with BCS Artistic Director Stevie Walker-Webb for the first time since their collaboration on Broadway’s Ain’t No Mo’. The show runs now through October 13, 2024. Get a first look at photos below!

An impending flood is the least of one family’s troubles in this outrageous reimagining of Noah’s Ark. OH HAPPY DAY!, written by and starring Cooper, begins in Laurel, Mississippi at a Birthday BBQ for Lewis, the patriarch of the family. When his estranged son Keyshawn (played by Cooper) makes a surprise appearance, family secrets unravel on a day that will change their world forever.

The show features new original music by gospel legend Donald Lawrence, best known for his Grammy Award-nominated songs “The Blessing of Abraham” and “Encourage Yourself”. Lawrence has received multiple Grammy and Stellar Award honors and served as vocal coach to the R&B group En Vogue, was the musical director for Stephanie Mills, songwriter for The Clark Sisters, and collaborator with a host of artists including Peabo Bryson, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, and Mary J. Blige.

Cooper’s first play, the jubilantly disruptive Ain’t No Mo’, was directed by Walker-Webb on Broadway. Their acclaimed partnership was rewarded with six Tony nominations, including Best Play and Best Director, plus winning the Obie Award for Best Play. Baltimore Center Stage proudly reunites Cooper and Walker-Webb for the world premiere of their newest collaboration.

Listed in this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30, Cooper has been hailed as one of the most illuminating and groundbreaking new voices of the American theater. He is currently the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway, as well as the youngest Black showrunner in television history. Ain’t No Mo’ originally debuted to a sold out run at The Public Theater in 2019 and in December 2022 opened on Broadway to resounding acclaim, marking Jordan’s Broadway debut both off stage and on – starring as the hilarious and bossy flight attendant “Peaches.”

In addition, Jordan co-created, executive produces and directs the Emmy-nominated “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is hailed by critics as “one of the most radical sitcoms of the modern era.” The hit, multi-cam series returns to BET+ for its third season this February. Jordan was also featured on the final season of FX’s groundbreaking series “Pose” as “MC Tyrone” and has his own production company, Cookout Entertainment.

Tickets at centerstage.org.

