Photo Flash: Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents THE MINEOLA TWINS

Article Pixel Feb. 24, 2020  

Fells Point Corner Theatre presents The Mineola Twins by Paula Vogel. Directed by Lindsey R. Barr.

A comedy in six scenes, four dreams and seven wigs. There are two ways to produce this play: 1) with good wigs; or 2) with bad wigs. The second way is preferred. Myrna and Myra, almost identical twins, battle each other through the Eisenhower, Nixon and Reagan/Bush years over Virginity, Vietnam and Family Values. Vogel's farce explores the divide in American politics and families through generations and hair pieces.

Lindsey R. Barr makes her FPCT Directorial debut joining the talents of Corey Hennessey, Ally Ibach, Andy Belt, Kyla Tacopina and Rory Kennison. Fells Point Corner Theatre continues to bring some of the best and brightest of Baltimore theatre in this tale of the American identity.

Tickets and more information available at www.fpct.org.

Photo Flash: Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents THE MINEOLA TWINS
Ally Ibach

Photo Flash: Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents THE MINEOLA TWINS
Ally Ibach and Andy Belt

Photo Flash: Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents THE MINEOLA TWINS
Corey Hennessey and Ally Ibach



Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing Online Theater Classes for Singing
  • Introducing Online Theater Classes for Acting
  • BroadwayWorld & IAMT Launch Online Theater Classes - Learn Acting, Singing & Dancing from the Experts
  • Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop