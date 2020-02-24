Photo Flash: Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents THE MINEOLA TWINS

Fells Point Corner Theatre presents The Mineola Twins by Paula Vogel. Directed by Lindsey R. Barr.

A comedy in six scenes, four dreams and seven wigs. There are two ways to produce this play: 1) with good wigs; or 2) with bad wigs. The second way is preferred. Myrna and Myra, almost identical twins, battle each other through the Eisenhower, Nixon and Reagan/Bush years over Virginity, Vietnam and Family Values. Vogel's farce explores the divide in American politics and families through generations and hair pieces.

Lindsey R. Barr makes her FPCT Directorial debut joining the talents of Corey Hennessey, Ally Ibach, Andy Belt, Kyla Tacopina and Rory Kennison. Fells Point Corner Theatre continues to bring some of the best and brightest of Baltimore theatre in this tale of the American identity.

Tickets and more information available at www.fpct.org.



Ally Ibach

Ally Ibach and Andy Belt

Corey Hennessey and Ally Ibach





