Olney Theatre Center's SIGNAL BOOST Kicks-Off Tonight With Music Mondays

Signal Boost presents a half-hour concert by Jsyg.

Tonight, Olney Theatre Center begins a new phase of online programming with the premiere of Signal Boost a multi-pronged digital initiative that includes a series of short concerts: "Music Mondays"; a podcast covering the history of Olney Theatre hosted by Melissa Gilbert, "The Melissa Gilbert Learning Hour" and a monthly variety show produced by Christopher Youstra, "The Olney Home Hour: Seasons." Other programs featuring guest artists will be announced shortly. Most programs are free and viewable on the OTC website, YouTube Channel, and Facebook page. More program information is available at: olneytheatre.org/signalboost

Music Mondays (olneytheatre.org/musicmondays)

Every Monday gives a "Signal Boost" to some of our favorite musical acts in the DMV and beyond. These online events are free, viewable on Facebook, YouTube, and our Blog-but they're only available online for one week. RSVP to receive a reminder to watch when it premieres and a warning when we're about to take it offline.

These are free, online events, although the artists are all paid.

Monday, November 9 at 7:00 pm - Jsyg is a musician one may recognize as actor John Sygar from our Helen Hayes Award-nominated ensemble in Once. He kicks-off our online Music Mondays with a solo set that features clever wordplay, solid riffs, and infectious rhythms. The video is online for one week only, so sign up for reminders.John Sygar is an actor and musician from Bowie, Maryland. He makes music under Jsyg and also streams on Twitch. You can follow him on Instagram @jsyg. You can listen to John's music on Spotify and purchase his album "Do Disturb" on Bandcamp.

Upcoming Monday online concerts include Litty Official on 11/16; Katie Chambers on 11/23; Dior Ashley Brown on 11/30; Amy Andrews on 12/7.

The Melissa Gilbert Learning Hour Podcast (http://olneytheatre.org/tmglh)

New Episodes drop every-other Wednesday beginning on November 11

Olney Theatre's very own Wardrobe Supervisor and licensed DC Tour Guide, Melissa Gilbert will be sharing all she's learned during her deep dive into the 80+ year history of OTC! She begins with the legendary Tallulah Bankhead. Future episodes explore DC-legend Helen Hayes and Sir Ian McKellan, the history of summer stock at OTC, and a Holiday special.

Friday Night Fixes (https://tickets.olneytheatre.org/69009/rhettguterfri)

Begins Friday, November 13 at 7:00 pm

These are Friday nights with new and familiar faces doing the unexpected online. We begin with Rhett Guter. Olney audiences have seen him dance in the rain as Don Lockwood, go on the town as Sailor Gabey, and watched him step-in-time across the rooftops of London as Burt in Mary Poppins, but there's a side to actor Rhett Guter they've probably never seen before and it is magic. Literally. Rhett's been studying magic since he was 12 and works professionally in NY as a magician (err..now all virtual...used to be NYC!) The first forty people to RSVP get access to a special interactive audience section!

Coming in December

The Olney Home Hour: Seasons (https://www.olneytheatre.org/olneyhomehour)

Created by Associate Artistic Director for Music Theatre Christopher Youstra, The Olney Home Hour is an online, monthly revue featuring Eleasha Gamble, Jessica Ball, Jay Frisby, and Bobby Smith. Joined by a special guest host for each installment, every month celebrates the season with songs, skits, and the feeling of community that has made Olney Theatre so special for so long.

Seasons of Joy

Friday, December 18 at 8:00 pm

No one does the holidays better than Olney Theatre, so it's natural that they are the focus of the premiere episode. Gather round the digital hearth for an evening of songs, smiles, and the joy of the holiday season.

Seasons of Justice

Friday, January 15 at 8:00 pm

On the birthday of Martin Luther King, the episode celebrates the pursuit of justice and its special home in the American musical theatre.

Seasons of Love

Friday, February 12 at 8:00 pm

Grab your sweetie and settle in for an evening of romance, passionate ballads, and the folly of love.

Seasons of Renewal

Friday, March 26 at 8:00 pm

March comes in like a lion, but we're escorting it out with a springtime extravaganza.

