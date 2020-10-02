Olney Theatre Center Launches JUST ARTS For a 4-Week Online Run

Chil Kong will moderate the final episode on October 30, focusing on “Access.”

"Just Arts: A Celebration of Arts and Activism" kicks off on Friday, October 9 streaming at 7:00 pm with an episode dedicated to one of four featured weekly social justice pillars, "Equity" curated by Nicole A. Watson. The free stream can be viewed at: olneytheatre.org/JustArts

Watson, the Associate Artistic Director at Round House Theatre has assembled performances by BIPOC artists from several disciplines, but begins close to home by reuniting the Helen Hayes Award-winning ensemble from her production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play for an encore performance of "Would You Harbor Me" by Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Other acts slated to appear are (please note, this is not the official order of appearance):

A Conversation with Mary Kathryn Nagle

A member of the indigenous community as well as lawyer and playwright, Mary Kathryn Nagle (Sovereignty) intersects many identities. She'll join Nicole A. Watson in a conversation about how one can use art and other talents to promote equity.

Embrace Your Bravery

Mervin Primeaux-OBryant creates a visual art motion scene, fusing ASL, movement, and music together with footage taken of the streets of DC during the current Black Lives Matter protests and the past Civil Rights movement.

"Protected:" 4 pieces on Black Lives Matter

Photographer/actor Billie Krishawn has been documenting the protests happening in DC over the past few months. She teams up with Renea Brown, Heather Gibson, and Tyasia Velines to perform 4 original spoken-word pieces inspired by her photos.

pie

A portraiture about Black women and how they have strived for equity in their communities within an unjust society. Through a series of interviews and poetry, Maya Jackson creates an intimate video essay with original music by Yesenia Iglesias.

Where Will We Go?

Poet TeeFlo performs a sign poem that addresses an intimate feeling of seeing the real-life gentrification of their favorite neighborhood in Scottdale, Georgia where their maternal grandmother grew up. "I may not live there, but I feel like it is the haven for so many black middle and poor families. This poem is dedicated to the loss of the neighborhood."

WHY?

Tempest Stokes is a proud member of the Black and Deaf community. She will perform an original poem using Black American Sign Language about the racial inequities in our society and police violence against people of color.

The cast of School Girls performs "Would You Harbor Me"

The cast of Round House Theatre's production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play returns for an encore performance of "Would You Harbor Me" by Sweet Honey in the Rock.

I Dissent

In honor of the late great Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, acclaimed actor Regina Aquino performs some words of wisdom from the Notorious RBG taken from a conversation with Bill Moyers.

The next episode on Friday, October 16 at 7:00 pm is curated by Kevin McAllister and will focus on the social justice pillar of "Participation." Featuring performances from Afro-Blue, Nova Payton, Cristina "Macho" Camacho, Tuyet Pham, Donovan Fowler, Delante Dates, Darrin Scott, Aaron Williams, Jelani Aladdin, Explicit Dance Works, Adelicia Villagaray, and the Baltimore City College Choir.

The episode will support the work of the nonprofit Know Your Rights Camp.

The final two episodes, "Rights" on October 23 will be curated by Elena Velasco and feature: Maria Simpkins, Coyaba Dance, Jennifer White-Johnson, and Convergence Theatre. Supporting the nonprofits Just Neighbors and Kids in Need of Defense (KIND).

Chil Kong will moderate the final episode on October 30, focusing on "Access."

