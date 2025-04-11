OLIVER!, BE MORE CHILL And More Set for The Milburn Stone Theatre Season 34

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College will unveil its 2025-2026 season- a lineup of theatrical productions and special events that invite audiences to experience Pure Imagination and Bittersweet Symphonies.

Rooted in the transformative power of storytelling, this season is a vibrant celebration of the magic of community theatre-where emotions stir, hearts connect, and the curtain rises on unforgettable journeys. From whimsical fantasies to deeply emotional dramas, each production promises to captivate, inspire, and entertain.

Following a landmark 2024-2025 season-our biggest since COVID, highlighted by a record-breaking run of Disney's Beauty and the Beast-the Milburn Stone Theatre builds on that momentum with a new slate of productions and events.

The 2025-2026 Mainstage Season:

· Cry-Baby: The Musical - A rebellious, rock-fueled ride through 1950s teen angst and romance, based on John Waters' cult classic film.

· Be More Chill - A sci-fi-infused musical about teenage insecurities, social status, and the desire to fit in-with humor, heart, and a supercomputer chip.

· Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express - A suspenseful and stylish mystery packed with intrigue, secrets, and shocking revelations.

· Oliver! - Lionel Bart's timeless musical about resilience, compassion, and finding family in the unlikeliest places, perfect for the holiday season.

· [Title To Be Announced in July] - A powerful, iconic American drama that has long been on our wish list, coming to the stage in early 2026.

· Disaster! - A '70s jukebox musical disaster movie parody filled with outrageous comedy and toe-tapping hits.

· Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - A whimsical and heartwarming tale of golden tickets, sweet surprises, and the wonder of childhood imagination.

· Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical - A seductive and stylish throwback packed with the biggest hits of the 1990s, bringing drama, nostalgia, and attitude to our season finale.

Four of our musicals-Cry-Baby, Be More Chill, Disaster!, and Cruel Intentions-will feature live orchestration, adding the unmatched energy and emotion of live music to the theatrical experience.

Special Events & Collaborations:

In addition to our mainstage productions, the 2025-2026 season includes an exciting array of concerts, festivals, and guest performances:

· The Hubcaps - A beloved musical act returns this August.

· The North East Fall Folk & Bluegrass Festival - A celebration of Americana music in September.

· The First State Symphonic Band - Bringing holiday cheer in December.

· Celtic Festival - A community favorite returns in March.

· Elvis: A Musical Celebration - Rock and roll royalty comes to life in May.

Film enthusiasts can look forward to two must-see events from the Cecil County Independent Film Festival:

· A special "Best of the Fest" Weekend in November, featuring standout films from the festival's first five years.

· The full three-day festival returns in May with exciting new submissions from emerging filmmakers.

"This season is a tribute to the power of imagination, nostalgia, and the beautifully bittersweet melodies of life," says Andrew John Mitchell, Artistic Director of the Milburn Stone Theatre. "We invite you to join us on this extraordinary journey-where every show is a shared experience, and every night at the theatre is a moment of magic."

Season subscriptions and individual tickets will be available on May 1st at milburnstone.com.

