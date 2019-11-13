Mountain City Center For The Arts Brings JumpStart Theatre Training To Tri-State Area Theatre Educators

On Friday October 25th, over thirty theatre educators from more than a dozen tri-state area institutions converged on Mountain City Center for the Arts (MCCA) in Frostburg, MD for musical theatre training. The instruction was provided by Broadway experts from iTheatrics in conjunction with the Educational Theatre Foundation's JumpStart Theatre Program.

The Educational Theatre Foundation's JumpStart Theatre program is designed to foster sustainable musical theatre programs in schools where none previously existed. The JumpStart Theatre program is currently launched in Cincinnati, San Diego, St. Louis, Atlanta and Frostburg.

In March 2019, MCCA announced its first 3 schools entering the JumpStart Theatre program; Northern Garrett Middle School, Southern Garrett Middle School and Turkeyfoot Valley School District. The three-year program will equip faculty and administrators with the skills and resources to produce their school's first musical theater production and maintain lasting theatre education at their school.

One aspect of the JumpStart Theatre program is providing training directly to the teacher participants of the program to ensure they have the skills necessary to not only instruct their students but ensure that the theatre program they create at their school is sustainable long-term. The 7-hour professional development training was a lively session with teachers having to participate in singing, dancing and acting activities that they will in turn teach to their students.

"MCCA is honored to be able to participate in the JumpStart Theatre program and give back not only to students in the tri-state area, but to teachers and the entire community surrounding each school," said Coty Forno, Owner of Mountain City Center for the Arts.

The application process for the next three schools is now open. Additional information on the program and the application details are available here: http://mtncityarts.com/outreach/jumpstart-theatre/. If your area middle school doesn't have a program and you would like to see one started, please reach out to peteforno@gmail.com for more information.

Mountain City Center for the Arts, LLC is a nationally recognized and award-winning inclusive performing arts facility located in Western Maryland. MCCA offers the highest quality professional instruction in the arts within a positive, supportive, and inspiring environment. Our company focuses on the journey of the young artist by encouraging personal growth, self-esteem, teamwork, and communication skills for all ages. As artists and educators, we are dedicated to creating a safe, positive, family-friendly atmosphere in order to motivate compassionate, courageous artists.

JumpStart Theatre was piloted in 2015 in Cincinnati, in collaboration with Music Theatre International and iTheatrics. The program, funded entirely by gifts and grants, expanded to San Diego, St. Louis, Atlanta and Frostburg through partnerships with La Jolla Playhouse, STAGES St. Louis, Alliance Theatre and Mountain City Center for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You