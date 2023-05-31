Maryland Theatre Collective Sets Casts for AGNES OF GOD, RAGTIME IN CONCERT, And THE COLLECTIVE CABARET

The Maryland Theatre Collective has announced casting and production teams for their next three events of the 2023/2024 season!

On June 29th, MTC partners with a new live music venue - The Collective Encore - to bring you the first cabaret of the season: THE COLLECTIVE CABARET! The evening will feature various performances from incredible local talent, exclusive sneak peeks from Ragtime in Concert and Falsettos, and live piano accompaniment by the amazing Ben Shaver! Performers for the evening include Alyssa Wellman Houde, Coby Kay Callahan, Emily MacKay, Henry Cyr, Jamar Brown, Josh Mooney, Maddie Bohrer, Madilyn Crossland, Matt Wetzel, Mckenzie Nace, Neva Keuroglian Sullivan, Rachel Sandler, Tyler White, and Wendy Baird. Funds raised from the evening will support MTC operations for their upcoming season. Tickets available HERE.

Later this summer, John Pielmeier's taut psychological play AGNES OF GOD opens at The Chesapeake Arts Center in Studio 194. Summoned to a convent, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice nun accused of murder. Sister Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior, determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, further arousing Livingstone's suspicions. The doctor's questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and the power of love, leading to a dramatic, compelling climax in this three-person powerhouse piece. The play stars Erin Hanratty as Dr. Martha Livingstone, Pamela Northrup as Mother Miriam Ruth, and Kaitlin Ruby as Agnes, and will be directed by MTC Artistic Director Tommy Malek. Production Team Members include Rebecca Hanauer (Stage Manager), Atticus Cooper Boidy (Lighting Design/Technical Direction), Jenn Robinson (Dramaturg), and Julia Arbutus & Josh Mooney (Production Assistants). Actor Standbys include Jenn Robinson (Dr. Livingstone), Katherine Boyce (Mother Miriam), and Lanoree Blake (Agnes). AGNES OF GOD runs July 28 through August 13 at The Chesapeake Arts Center. Tickets on sale soon at mdtheatrecollective.com!

In Fall 2023, RAGTIME IN CONCERT graces the stage of The Hammonds Lane Theater at The Chesapeake Arts Center. At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing... and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of early 1900s New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - those of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician. United by their courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair... and what it means to live in America. Backed by a live 28-piece orchestra and chamber choir, this concert is sure to thrill and inspire! RAGTIME features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Terrence McNally, and is based off the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow. This musical in concert will be conducted by David Zajic, and led by Amy Haynes Rapnicki as Director, Hannah Davis as Principal Vocal Coach, David Zajic as Choral Director/Orchestra Conductor, Timoth David Copney as Choreographer/ Movement Coordinator, and Rachel Sandler as Producer/Music Supervisor, with William K. D'Eugenio as Sound Designer, Atticus Cooper Boidy as Stage Manager/Lighting Designer, and Miles Lawlor as Dramaturg.

RAGTIME IN CONCERT's Principal Cast features Jamar Brown as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Emily MacKay as Mother, Tommy Malek as Tateh, Alana Simone as Sarah, Josh Mooney as Father, Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz as Mother's Younger Brother, Mckenzie Nace as Little Boy, Cassie Gertner as Little Girl, Mitch Fishbein as Grandfather, Tai Alexander as Sarah's Friend, Bridget Makowski as Evelyn Nesbit, Tyler White as Booker T. Washington, Henry Cyr as Harry Houdini, Alissa Margolis as Emma Goldman, Max Wolf as Henry Ford, Danny Bertaux as J.P. Morgan, and Damien Gibbons as Willie Conklin. The Featured Ensemble includes Alex Gubler, Alyssa Bell, Amanda Harris, Beth Cohen, Brandon Hundt, Ciahna Heck, Diane Alonso, Eliyahu Kheel, Kaitlin Ruby, Kay-Megan Washington, Miles Lawlor, Neva Keuroglian Sullivan, Rebecca Hanauer, Rodrick Johnson, Tricia Anderson, & Tommy Peter, and the Choral Ensemble currently includes April Currey, Asella Medina-Smith, Barbara Eldridge, Benton Evans, CiCi Smith, Heather Norden, Jessica Cheeks, Johanna Alonso, Julia Arbutus, Kallan Allison, Katie Cashin, Kelly Rardon, Lanette Henderson, Lindsey Miller, Louisa Davis, Miriam Kook, Monique Erdos-Gertner, Nawona Evans, Nicole Chappell, Rachael Wooden, Sarah Mitchell, Shari Chase, Stacey Bonds, and Tracy McCracken. The Children's Ensemble is led by Gabby Gertner & Emma Kessler and includes Braighlyn Randall, Cecilia May, Finley Mccully, Penelope Hagberg, and Will Wertz. RAGTIME IN CONCERT will run October 26 through November 5 at The Chesapeake Arts Center in The Hammonds Lane Theater.

Casting for the remainder of MTC's 2023/2024 Season will be announced later this year including FALSETTOS, HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A CABARET, and ENDLESS LOVE: A VALENTINES CABARET. Everyone at The Maryland Theatre Collective is thrilled to bring these one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences to local audiences and they hope to see you at the shows!