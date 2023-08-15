Maryland Commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the "I Have a Dream" March on Washington in Annapolis

Events are on Saturday, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Maryland Commemorates the 60th Anniversary of the

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the “I Have a Dream” speech and the March on Washington, the Caucus of African American Leaders (CAAL) and partners are planning a two-day Maryland commemoration full of events on Saturday, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. The centerpiece of the weekend will be Saturday’s March on Washington reenactment and formal program with a keynote speech by Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University. Saturday’s activities will also include a youth program and a commemorative civil rights mural. Sunday’s activities will include a health resource fair and worship service.

 

Carl Snowden, Convener of CAAL said “Join us as we commemorate, educate, and activate Marylanders, honoring this milestone in history led by Martin Luther King Jr. and paving the way for a brighter future.” For more information and to register, visit Click Here.

 

The Morgan State Marching Band will lead the march starting at 10 AM, along with many other statewide civic and religious organizations. Carrying signs that speak to the civil rights issues of today are encouraged for participants! Starting at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, the march will proceed to Clay Street, pass the Banneker-Douglass Museum to view the mural, and go on to Church Circle and down Main Street, ending at the Annapolis City Dock.

 

There, at Susan Campbell Park at noon, a formal program will be held.  In collaboration with the offices of the County Executive of Anne Arundel County and the Mayor of the City of Annapolis, a list of people who attended the March on Washington in 1963 has been compiled, and they will be honored at the program. Special guest speakers on the program include keynote speaker  Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University, and Willie Flowers, President of the NAACP Maryland State Conference. The organizers expect thousands of people from across the state of Maryland to attend.

 

The Youth Program, starting at 10 AM at Susan Campbell Park, will showcase young people from around the state, including winners of the art and dance contests, and will include an inspirational speaker. A civil rights mural, led by artist and muralist Nikki Brooks, will be created at 10 AM at the Banneker-Douglass Museum, Annapolis (however participants can come as early as 8 AM).

 

Sunday’s commemoration activities will include a 1 PM health resource fair at the Fresh Start Church, 120 N. Langley Rd, Glen Burnie. Visitors are invited to talk with health resource vendors and enjoy good food from local food trucks. At 3 PM there will be an uplifting and empowering worship service and vigil at the Fresh Start Church.

 

Registration is required for Sunday’s activities and is highly encouraged for Saturday’s activities. For more information and to register, visit Click Here.




