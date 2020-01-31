MET's FUN Company Presents GIGGLE, GIGGLE, QUACK

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's (MET) Fun Company to perform Giggle, Giggle Quack, a stage adaption from the beloved children's book series written by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewnin. Performances are March 21-April 11. Tickets are $12 each.

Running a farm is hard work, especially with cows that type, hens on strike, and a duck who's always causing trouble. So Farmer Brown takes off for a well-deserved vacation, leaving his brother Bob, an accountant from the city, in charge. Soon it's no work and all play as the animals run wild, taking advantage of Bob's lack of experience. Will the animals come clean about their devious tricks, or is there more to Brother Bob than meets the eye? This musical adaptation of the 2002 New York Times bestselling Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin turns the barnyard upside-down.

This is not the first time MET's Fun Company has performed a stage adaptation from Cronin and Lewnin's book series. In their 2018-19 season, they performed Click Clack Moo which was received well by the Fun Company audience. Jeremy Myers, the production's director, hopes that, "returning audiences will appreciate the familiarity" and that new audiences will, "delight in discovering these characters". Giggle, Giggle Quack is sure to "entertain the entire family" so be sure to get your tickets soon!

The Giggle, Giggle Quack production team includes: Director Jeremy Myers, Choreographer Bailey Sterling Lee, Music Director Alison Shafer, Scenic Designer Kevin Cole, Costume Designer Steph Hyder, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, Sound Designer Lauren Johnson, and Stage Manager Rachel Smith.

The cast includes: Najee Banks as Duck, Lisa Burl as Pig, Surasree Das as Hen, Brian Irons as Farmer Brown/Brother Bob, and Madi Reinhold as Cow, all of whom were seen in last season's Click Clack Moo.

Giggle, Giggle, Quack opens on Saturday, March 21 and runs until Saturday, April 11. Performances held at 1:30 are Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22; Sunday, March 29; Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5; and Saturday, April 11, 2020. Performances held at 10:30 AM are Saturday, April 4; Sunday, April 5; and Saturday, April 11. Tickets are $12 each. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





