Jeffrey Cornelius, Lauryn Adams and Bradley Adam Stein to Lead SENIOR CLASS at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center will present the world premiere of Senior Class, a new musical, on the Roberts Mainstage May 16 - June 22, 2025 in association with Kevin Duda Productions, Inc. The book and lyrics are by Melvin Tunstall III with music by Tunstall and Greg Dean Borowsky (Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical), and the concept for the musical is by Kevin Duda, who proposed it to Tunstall while the two were both performing in the Broadway ensemble for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. By coincidence, the production is directed by Amy Anders Corcoran, who directed the resident regional premiere of Beautiful at Olney Theatre last season.

Emmy Award-winner Karla Puno Garcia is the choreographer, and Dolores Duran-Cefalu music directs the world premiere.



About the show

