Jada Campbell Presents Free Virtual Lecture/Recital on Black Composers with Brian Ganz

The St. Mary's College of MD music department will present OUT OF THE CRUCIBLE: How Black Composers Combined Their Roots with the Classical Tradition, featuring African America pianist Jada Campbell. She is a student of piano performance at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University and will present the free virtual lecture recital at noon on Friday, March 12. She will present works by African American composer Florence Price and Jamaican composer Oswald Russell. She studies with Brian Ganz at Peabody. Ganz will join Campbell before the presentation for a discussion of this little known repertoire.

The program will premiere on Zoom and will be free and open to all who register for it, and will later be available through streaming. To register, visit this link: Bit.ly/JadaSMCM

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Call 301-904-3690 for more information.

"In the early 20th century, many American composers who had been trained on European classical forms started to blur the lines between classical traditions and folk music from their roots," Campbell said. She continued, "None did so more bravely, fiercely, or creatively than African-American composers." Beginning with a study and performance of Jamaican composer Oswald Russell's Three Jamaican Dances, and finishing with American composer Florence Price's Fantasie Negre No. 4, this lecture demonstration will showcase the genius of two composers who used classical forms that were traditionally barred from them, and wrought innovations based on those forms by drawing from their unique Black cultures.

Jada Campbell is a pianist particularly interested in performing solo works from the Black diaspora, especially by women composers. She has performed solo and chamber works throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and parts of Europe. She is in her final year of undergraduate study at the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland,

Brian Ganz is widely regarded as one of the leading pianists of his generation. A laureate of the Marguerite Long Jacques Thibaud and the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium International Piano Competitions, Ganz has appeared as soloist with such orchestras as the St. Louis Symphony, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the Baltimore Symphony, The National Philharmonic, the National Symphony and the City of London Sinfonia.