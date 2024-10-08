Imagination Stage Names Layne Holley Chief Managing Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Layne Holley will be Imagination Stage’s new Chief Managing Officer beginning October 15, 2024. Holley joins Joanne Lamparter, Imagination Stage’s Chief Artistic Programming Officer, in advancing the mission of the acclaimed 45-year old organization, which is the DMV’s leader in positive youth development through the arts. In her new role, Holley will be responsible for overseeing all managerial aspects of the organization, prioritizing efficient daily operation and administration, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, and community and Trustee relations.

Holley most recently served as the Director of Marketing and Communication at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Her experience and skills as a theatre administrator and business leader include establishing and managing budgets and directing financial resources, personnel, stakeholders, and major projects to success. She is a strategic, inclusive, creative, and energetic leader who cultivates and strengthens partnerships, leveraging a career of corporate and nonprofit leadership to share live theatre and the performing arts with people of all ages and backgrounds. Holley holds BA and MBA degrees from Auburn University.

Says Barnette, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am thrilled to welcome Layne Holley into the Imagination Stage family. During her candidate presentation she discussed and displayed the confidence, critical thinking, creativity, character, communication and collaboration that we desire of our Chief Managing Officer. I am excited for Imagination Stage's future with Layne Holley as our new CMO! ”

Lamparter, who leads all educational and artistic initiatives, says, “I’m delighted to work in partnership with Layne as we create a sustainable path forward and chart the next several years and beyond.” Together, Holley and Lamparter will continue to expand and deepen Imagination Stage’s impact on thousands of children and young people in the DMV. They will focus on Imagination Stage’s three programming pillars:

Education. Imagination Stage provides quality, year-round classes and summer camps in acting, musical theatre, dance, and filmmaking in an inclusive and welcoming environment for children and young people ages 1-18.

Professional theatre for children. Imagination Stage’s award-winning productions employ the finest professional talent in DC and invite children to discover themselves, learn about others, and explore the world around them.

Theatre for Change. Imagination Stage’s social justice program uses theatre productions and educational workshops to bridge cultural divides and lift the voices of underrepresented young people.

Imagination Stage’s CMO search committee was chaired by Yasemin Washington, Board President of Imagination Stage DC. Washington says that, “during the hiring process, Layne distinguished herself as the ideal candidate for the Chief Managing Officer role at Imagination Stage through her exceptional leadership qualities, strategic vision, and ability to align financial stewardship with the organization's artistic mission. Her deep understanding of the arts and passion for children's theatre made her the perfect fit for the role. We are excited to have her join our team in partnership with our Chief Artistic Programming Officer.”

Al Heartley, Partner and Co-Founder of Evolution Management Consultants, spearheaded a comprehensive nationwide search for the CMO. This process included a detailed executive structure analysis, consultations with stakeholders and affinity groups, and an open search for candidates. Heartley stated, “Imagination Stage's mission of bringing young families to the theater and engaging them in learning through the performing arts is more important than ever. I'm thrilled that Layne will bring her expertise and leadership to support Joanne’s vision for the future.” For further information or to arrange an interview, contact Laurie Levy-Page.



