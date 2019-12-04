Howard Community College's Arts Collective's “What Improv Group?!” Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL W.I.G
Take a break from the holiday hustle-bustle and join Howard Community College's (HCC) Arts Collective's "What Improv Group?!" (W.I.G.) for its fun-filled "It's a Wonderful W.I.G." - A Holiday Improv Show on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
HCC's Arts Collective's outstanding improv actors will perform in W.I.G.'s 90-minute holiday improv show, which will include joyful, hilarious, and sentimental on-the-spot storytelling, as well as fun prizes and audience participation for adults and children (ages 8 and up).
The show will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Smith Theatre, located within the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA). Tickets cost $10 for general admission and $5 for children ages 8 through 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, by phone at 443-518-1500, or online.
Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate to HCC's Food Pantry. Your donation will mean the world to students in need this holiday season. Item suggestions: howardcc.edu/holidayimprov.
W.I.G. PERFORMERS
Doug Beatty
Keith Becraft
Ashanti Cooper
Bella Horvath
Daniel Johnston
Emma McDonnell
Melissa Paper
EVENT CREATIVES
Director: S.G. Kramer
Stage Manager: Daniel Johnston
Technical Engineer: Austin Sapp
Original Illustration, Graphics: Emma K. McDonnell
Photo Credit: Bruce F. Press Photography