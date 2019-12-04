Howard Community College's Arts Collective's “What Improv Group?!” Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL W.I.G

Take a break from the holiday hustle-bustle and join Howard Community College's (HCC) Arts Collective's "What Improv Group?!" (W.I.G.) for its fun-filled "It's a Wonderful W.I.G." - A Holiday Improv Show on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

HCC's Arts Collective's outstanding improv actors will perform in W.I.G.'s 90-minute holiday improv show, which will include joyful, hilarious, and sentimental on-the-spot storytelling, as well as fun prizes and audience participation for adults and children (ages 8 and up).

The show will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Smith Theatre, located within the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA). Tickets cost $10 for general admission and $5 for children ages 8 through 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, by phone at 443-518-1500, or online.

Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate to HCC's Food Pantry. Your donation will mean the world to students in need this holiday season. Item suggestions: howardcc.edu/holidayimprov.

W.I.G. PERFORMERS

Doug Beatty

Keith Becraft

Ashanti Cooper

Bella Horvath

Daniel Johnston

Sarah Luckadoo

Emma McDonnell

Melissa Paper

EVENT CREATIVES

Director: S.G. Kramer

Stage Manager: Daniel Johnston

Technical Engineer: Austin Sapp

Original Illustration, Graphics: Emma K. McDonnell

Photo Credit: Bruce F. Press Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You