Horticulture Playwrights Workshop Accepting Applications Through February 15th

Horticulture Playwrights Workshop is seeking Baltimore-area playwrights for their 2022-23 cohort. Selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend along with feedback, support, and readings of their work.

Now in its fourth cycle, Horticulture supports the development of new, full-length plays by providing the essential safe space, time, and structure for local playwrights to experiment and bring their new plays into the world.

Baltimore-area writers (ages 18+) of all experience levels are eligible to apply with a so-far unwritten idea they'd like to turn into a full-length script. BIPOC, female, and gender nonconforming artists are especially encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by February 15th, 2022.

To learn more or submit an application, please visit: https://www.sistersfreehold.org/horticulture

Questions? Please contact Program Director Abigail Cady: abby@sistersfreehold.org

About Sisters Freehold

Founded in 2021, Sisters Freehold is a new theatre company with a mission to grow Baltimore theatremakers. We create robust, supportive experiences for artists--with a focus on emerging BIPOC and female directors--through hands-on production opportunities and intentional theatremaking.

About Horticulture Playwrights Workshop

Horticulture Playwrights Workshop supports the development of new, full-length plays by playwrights in the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) region for DMV audiences by providing the essential safe space, time, and structure for playwrights to experiment and bring their new plays into the world.

Horticulture Playwrights Workshop originated as the Playwrights Fellowship at Cohesion Theatre Company. The process encompasses the new play development process from idea to finished script with monthly meetings and two opportunities to hear the developing scripts aloud. From beginning to end, the process adapts to serve the needs of the playwrights as their scripts develop.