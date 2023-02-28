Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HCAC Howie Nomination Forms Available Now

Nominations must be submitted by 5pm on April 17, 2023.  

Feb. 28, 2023  

HCAC Howie Nomination Forms Available Now

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Howie Awards honoring individuals and businesses that have made significant contributions to the arts in Howard County. The 2022 Howie Awards will be presented at the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County in the fall of 2023 in front of an audience comprised of members of Howard County's arts, education, government, and business communities. Winners and nominators of winners will each receive two complimentary tickets to the event.

Nomination forms are available on the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/howieawards. Nominations must be submitted by 5pm on April 17, 2023.

The Howie Awards are presented annually by the Arts Council to an outstanding: Artist who has contributed a high level of talent and vision to the artistic life of the community; Arts Educator who has made an exceptional contribution to the arts in education in Howard County; and Business or Community Supporter of the Arts in recognition of their long-term contributions or significant impact on the arts in Howard County.

Please note: Previous winners, current Howard County Arts Council Board of Directors and Howie Committee members are NOT eligible for 2022 awards. Winners will be notified in writing no later than June 15, 2023.

For a nomination form or more information, visit the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org, call 410-313-ARTS (2787), or visit the Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043.



Baltimore Center Stage to Welcome Artists And Thought Leaders For Special Spring One Night Only Events
Baltimore Center Stage to Welcome Artists And Thought Leaders For Special Spring One Night Only Events
Baltimore Center Stage has announced a series of events that highlight the region's hottest talent and thought leaders throughout the Spring 2023 season.
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next Month
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Comes to McDaniel College Next Month
McDaniel College theatre arts students perform in “Heathers The Musical,” written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Performances are Thursday, March 2-Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m., in WMC Alumni Hall at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster, Maryland.
Cumberland Theatre's 35th Season Continues With Hollywood Classic THE WISDOM OF EVE
Cumberland Theatre's 35th Season Continues With Hollywood Classic THE WISDOM OF EVE
The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Anniversary Season with the stage version of the classic film All About Eve on Friday, March 10th.
Just Off Broadway Presents BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE By Leonard Gershe
Just Off Broadway Presents BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE By Leonard Gershe
This spring, Baltimore based community theatre Just Off Broadway will present as its first production of 2023, the not-often-produced classic, Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe, May 5-14, 2023.

