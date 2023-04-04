Full Cast Announced For Everyman Theatre's Production Of HARVEY, Beginning April 25

Everyman Theatre has announced full casting for their production of the classic American comedy and Pulitzer Prize winner, HARVEY by Mary Chase. It will leave you uplifted and appreciative of the joys in life and the magic of the unexpected.

HARVEY reminds us of the power of imagination and the importance of friendship. HARVEY, originally written in 1944, helped shape Chase as a trailblazer for women in American theater and one of the most talented playwrights of her time.

HARVEY tells the story of Elwood P. Dowd (played by Resident Company Member, Bruce Randolph Nelson), a lovable eccentric who claims his best friend is a six-foot-tall invisible rabbit named Harvey. When Elwood's sister, Veta, tries to have him committed in hopes of protecting the family's social standing, chaos ensues.

This award-winning comedy, which originally premiered on Broadway in 1944, has become a beloved classic. After closing in 1949, the 1950 film adaptation starred Jimmy Stewart as Elwood. More recent editions have featured a pair of sitcom stars as Elwood: Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons for a Broadway revival in 2012 and Night Court's Harry Anderson for a 1998 TV movie.

"Mary Chase got America's mind off the war (WWII) with her hilarious and diverting play HARVEY, says Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi. Audiences have come to love Elwood P. Dowd's warm, friendly outlook on life and his invisible friend. Is Harvey real? Many qualified experts seem to think so. "

The show which runs from April 25 through May 21 will be directed by Jackson Gay. Gay has worked with many resident companies and has directed more than 60 plays and musicals at theatres in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and other major cities across the nation. She also serves as The Co-Producing Artistic Director and is a founding member of New Neighborhood .

"I love working with resident company actors. When making a play with a group of artists, a part of the process is always helping the collaborators feel like they are part of a family, even knowing it will be temporary. When you are working with a resident company, the sense of family is there from the start. And it's real. It is deeply felt. There is simply no way to fabricate the kind of connection and experience you get when working with these artists. The benefits of this are many, but nothing is greater than the importance of the community to the resident company, states Gay, they know, love, and feel a fierce loyalty towards their audiences. That kind of respect for their community elevates my experience directing a play. The actors and designers know what their audience is hungry for and that expands my understanding of the play and what it wants to be."

HARVEY features Everyman Resident Company Members Megan Anderson (KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY), Deborah Hazlett (THE LION IN WINTER, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY) Beth Hylton (THE SOUND INSIDE, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH) Hannah Kelly (THE LION IN WINTER, SENSE AND SENSITILITY), Bruce Randolph Nelson (KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY, DINNER AND CAKE), and Kyle Prue (BE HERE NOW, PYGMALION). The cast is rounded out by David Bishins, who is making his Everyman debut, Morgan Danielle Day (JUMP), Grant Emerson Harvey (THE LION IN WINTER), Alex Kafarakis (BEAU STRATEGUM), and Paul Morella (SIGHT UNSEEN). The creative team is comprised of Daniel Ettinger (Resident Set Design), Emily Lotz (Assistant Set Design) Aja Jackson (Lighting Design), Juan Juarez (Associate Lighting Design), David Burdick (Resident Costume Design), Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (Resident Sound Design), Lewis Shaw (Resident Fights + Intimacy) Cat Wallis (Resident Stage Manager), and Molly Prunty (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $29. There are eight Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance. Standard box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410.752.2208 for more information.

Special Opportunities

Pay-What-You-Choose: Sunday, April 23, 2023 - Every seat in the house is available for Pay-What-You-Choose pricing.

TNT (Theatre Night for Teens) Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7pm. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to the ultimate social event for teens who want to see a play, meet other teens interested in theatre, and engage directly with the artists who create professionally. Tickets are $10 and include dinner and a conversation with artists' pre-show.

TNT (Theatre Night for Teens) information and link available at everymantheatre.org

Cast Conversation: Thursday, May 11, 2023. Join the cast for a post-show discussion.

Childcare Matinee: Sunday, May 14, 2023, The Everyman Theatre Education and Community Engagement staff will provide childcare for audience members' children ages 3 - 12 during the show. This service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, at a discretionary rate.

Midweek Matinee: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1pm. (Note: There are matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.)

Everyman Theatre is a professional Equity theatre company celebrating the actor, with a Resident Company of artists from the Baltimore/DC area. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, the theatre is dedicated to engaging the audience through a shared experience between actor and audience seeking connection and emotional truth in performance. Everyman is committed to presenting high-quality plays that are affordable and accessible to everyone. The theatre strives to engage, inspire, and transform artists, audiences, and communities through theatre of the highest artistic standards and is committed to embodying the promise of its name, Everyman Theatre. Everyman Theatre is a proud member of the Bromo Tower Arts and Entertainment District, the Market Center Merchants Association, and the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance. Lancisi partners with Managing Director Marissa LaRose in leading the organization.

Everyman Theatre stands in solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and AAPI communities and is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive atmosphere at every level of our organization. To learn more, visit our website at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/53a406d6/sq7DIPPS7RGn9M9XsebghQ?u=https%3A%2F%2Feverymantheatre.org%2Fabout-us%2Feveryman-c-a-r-e-s%2F.