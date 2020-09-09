FSU Students Hannah Polk and Ryann Cooper To Perform Virtual Recital

The recital is free to view online.

Frostburg State University's Department of Music will present a livestreamed non-degree recital by student sopranos Hannah Polk and Ryann Cooper on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. They will be accompanied by pianist Dr. Joseph Yungen, baritone Gregory Scott Stuart and student tenor Casey Swartz. The recital is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.

Polk will perform "She Used to Be Mine" from the musical "Waitress" by Sara Bareilles, "Mandoline" from "En Sourdine" by Gabriel Fauré, "Ahi me! Dove trascorsi ... Che farò senza Euridice?" from "Orfeo ed Euridice" by Christoph Gluck, "Nachtwanderer" by Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn and "In der Frühe" by Pauline Viardot.

Cooper will sing "On the Steps of the Palace" from the fairy-tale musical "Into the Woods" by Stephen Sondheim, "I Cannot Tell What This Love May Be" from the comic opera "Patience" by Sir Arthur Sullivan, the popular Italian song "Con te partirò" by Francesco Sartori, "Voices of the Angels" from the musical "Amazing Grace" by Christopher Smith, "The Balcony Scene" from "West Side Story" by Leonard Bernstein, "All I Ask of You" from "The Phantom of the Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber and "Burn" from "Hamilton" by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Polk and Cooper together will perform "What Is This Feeling?" and "For Good" from "Wicked" by Stephen Schwartz.

Polk, who studies under Stuart at FSU, anticipates graduating in May 2022 with a degree in music education and vocal performance. She is a member of the National Association for Music Education Collegiate, has been on the Dean's List for every semester and is the recipient of multiple voice scholarships. Polk's career goals include becoming a middle school music teacher, private voice instructor and opera performer. She is the daughter of Katie and John Polk of Fairfax, Va.

Cooper also studies under Stuart. She is a member of Sigma Alpha Iota and Alpha Sigma Alpha and has been on the Dean's List. Cooper plans to graduate in December 2022 with a degree in theatre and hopes to perform on Broadway. She is a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. However, the Department of Music is planning a series of online presentations. Links will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts. For more information, contact FSU's Department of Music at 301-687-4109.

