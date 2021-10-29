FPCT Continues 2021-22 Season With MARCIELA DE LA LUZ LIGHTS THE WORLD By José Rivera

Fells Point Corner Theatre has announced that they will continue their 2021-2022 season of homecoming with Maricela de la Luz Lights the World by José Rivera. Directed by Daniel Douek, the show opens on November 19th and runs through December 12th.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door (subject to availability). A pay-what-you-can preview will be held on Thursday, November 18th at 8 p.m.

A fanciful play by Academy-award nominated writer José Rivera, the story follows the adventures of Maricela and her brother Riccardo as they save the world from impending climate catastrophe, reminding audiences that the power to change the world lies within each of us.

Starring Jess Rivera as Maricela and Alex Velasco as Riccardo, the ensemble includes Helenmary Ball, Dorian Elie, Torreke Evans, and Talia Segal. Set and Lighting design is by Brian Douglas with projection design by Sebastian Sears and sound design by Douek. Helenmary Ball provides the costume design in addition to the props and puppets. Stage managed by NJ Saroff and produced by Marianne Gazzola Angelella, with movement choreography by Torreke Evans and dramaturgy by Sarah Weissman.

In order to help keep everyone safe from Covid-19, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in the past 72 hours, with the exception of audience members under the age of 12. Masks must be worn inside the building and temperatures will be taken at the door. More information on our Covid-19 policies can be found on our website at www.fpct.org/health-safety.