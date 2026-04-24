Listen: Jai'Len Josey Releases Debut Album 'Serial Romantic'

Jai’Len Josey, who originated the role of Pearl in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, has released her debut album, Serial Romantic, out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen to it below.

Executive produced by five-time GRAMMY Award-winner Tricky Stewart, Serial Romantic blends R&B, soul, cinematic pop, and touches of Detroit ghettotech and tackles themes of love, longing, and heartbreak.

Speaking on the album, Josey shares: “‘Serial Romantic’ is about choosing to love again, despite repeated heartbreak, because loving is in our nature." Serial Romantic features contributions from The-Dream, Leon Thomas, Theron Thomas, Ben Parris, among others.

Josey made her Broadway debut in SpongeBob SquarePants in 2017. She also starred in Atlantic Theater Company's The Secret Life of Bees and Witness Uganda (An American Musical). As a solo recording artist, credits include 2020’s Illustrations EP and 2023’s SOUTHERN DELICACY EP. Along the way, she has also contributed to songs for artists including Ari Lennox’s platinum-certified “Pressure”, Rod Wave, Armani White, Xavier Omär, Ben Reilly, and Guapdad 4000.

Photo Credit: QualityLenz

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