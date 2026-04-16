LA SYLPHIDE, THE NUTCRACKER, and More Set For Ballet Theatre of Maryland's 2026/2027 Season

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Ballet Theatre of Maryland has announced their 48th season at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. It opens with the company premiere of La Sylphide in October, BTM's Annapolis-themed production of The Nutcracker in December, world-premiering works in February's Momentum: A Mixed Bill, and an all-new production of Coppélia in April.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Finding the right balance of new works and treasured traditions is always important when we curate a season. Although La Sylphide is one of the oldest surviving ballets, this will be BTM's first time presenting it. We premiered our Nutcracker last December with tremendous support from the community, and we're thrilled to continue enhancing it with updated costumes. There's always something fresh and new to see with Momentum, and then we close the season with a new production of Coppélia. The company has grown so much since we last performed it in 2022, and I look forward to seeing our dancers bring their artistry and comedic acting to this new production.”

La Sylphide

October's La Sylphide is an ethereal Romantic ballet following a young Scotsman named James on the morning of his wedding. A sylph appears beside his chair and kisses him, completely enchanting him. Though he is torn between his bride-to-be and the sylph's supernatural charms, James follows the sylph into the forest. Featuring lighter-than-air sylphs, wicked witches, and lively Scottish Highland dances, La Sylphide may become audience members' new favorite ballet.

The Nutcracker

In December, BTM presents The Nutcracker. Combining Clara and the Nutcracker's festive story with local landmarks, this updated production celebrates the rich history and culture of Annapolis. Audiences won't want to miss the dazzling dancing, gorgeous costumes, and heart-warming story of this holiday treat.

Momentum: A Mixed Bill

The season continues in the new year with Momentum: A Mixed Bill in February. This sampler of classical and contemporary movement features world premieres by guest choreographers and members of BTM.

Coppélia

Lastly, BTM performs Coppélia in April. This story of love, mistaken identity, and clockwork dolls follows Swanhilda, whose boyfriend has fallen for a mysterious girl in the toymaker's window. With playful characters and charming storytelling, this whimsical ballet will have audiences smiling and laughing along.