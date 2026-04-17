Maryland High School Theater Technician Arrested for Allegedly Filming Students in Changing Room

Bethesda Today reports that a media services technician at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly placing a recording device in a girls' changing room near the school's theater, Montgomery County police said.

James Mulhern III, 43, has been charged with sex abuse of a minor. According to police, two students discovered a video camera in the theater's control booth on April 7 and found footage showing a man placing the camera in the changing room before teenage girls entered to change for a theater performance. Principal Nicole Morgan identified the man as Mulhern after a student emailed the videos to her.

School administrators reported the incident to police on Wednesday. Mulhern is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing. Police executed search warrants at both the school and Mulhern's Clarksburg home, recovering electronic devices and other evidence.

In a letter to the school community, Morgan said the staff member has been placed on leave without pay and urged families not to share unverified information that could compromise the investigation.