Maryland High School Theater Technician Arrested for Allegedly Filming Students in Changing Room
Montgomery County police say a media technician was charged with sex abuse of a minor after a camera was found near the school's theater.
Bethesda Today reports that a media services technician at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly placing a recording device in a girls' changing room near the school's theater, Montgomery County police said.
James Mulhern III, 43, has been charged with sex abuse of a minor. According to police, two students discovered a video camera in the theater's control booth on April 7 and found footage showing a man placing the camera in the changing room before teenage girls entered to change for a theater performance. Principal Nicole Morgan identified the man as Mulhern after a student emailed the videos to her.
School administrators reported the incident to police on Wednesday. Mulhern is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit awaiting a bond hearing. Police executed search warrants at both the school and Mulhern's Clarksburg home, recovering electronic devices and other evidence.
In a letter to the school community, Morgan said the staff member has been placed on leave without pay and urged families not to share unverified information that could compromise the investigation.
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