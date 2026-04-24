Broadway Social Weekly Roundup: ROCKY HORROR, Jeremy Jordan & More

Celebrate the weekend with a recap in the biggest social media events on Broadway this week. From the opening night of The Rocky Horror Show to Jeremy Jordan's debut in Just In Time, check out some social media videos that you may have missed!

This week's roundup of news includes Meryl Streep eyeing a return to Broadway, Kaycee Stroh starring in High School Musical on stage, Paper Mill Playhouse’s new season, Nia Sioux joining Cost n’ Mayor’s 11 to Midnight, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof returning to Broadway.

Social Videos You Missed This Week

Corbin Bleu announced the Drama League Award nominees earlier this week. Go backstage with him below and find out who was nominated here.

Hadestown celebrated their seventh year on Broadway with a special performance in front of the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis made their debuts in Just In Time on Broadway. Watch them perform during the show's encore below.

For the first time in nearly seven years, Taylor Louderman performed "World Burn" from Mean Girls in front of a live audience.

The Rocky Horror Show celebrated its opening night on Broadway on Thursday. Watch Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, and more perform "Time Warp" on opening night.

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