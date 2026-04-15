CCBC Dance Company Will Present Spring 2026 Dance Concert at CCBC Essex

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Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts presents CCBC Dance Company's Spring 2026 Dance Concert, April 30 – May 2. Performances will be held in the F. Scott Black Theatre, CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21237.

The CCBC Dance Company presents the Spring 2026 Dance Concert, sharing new and restaged works. The company welcomes guest artist Amy Kleinendorst, a former Paul Taylor dancer and Carole Cascio Fund Teaching Artist, who is creating a new piece for the company. Following the Thursday, April 30 performance, audiences are invited to stay for a talkback with Melinda Blomquist and the dancers. A reception following the May 1 performance will celebrate and recognize the CCBC Dance Company, dance program alumni, and acknowledge supporters of the Carole Drake Cascio Dance Scholarship.

The concert also showcases new works by CCBC's exceptional dance faculty and CCBC Dance Company Artistic Director and Dance Program Coordinator Melinda Blomquist, reflecting the company's commitment to creative excellence and artistic exploration. CCBC adjunct faculty presenting work include Kristi Schaffner (the company's associate director), Adrienne Kraus Latanishen, Alice Howes, and Darryl Pilate. Audiences will experience an exhilarating range of styles and voices highlighting the creativity and versatility of the CCBC Dance Company.

The CCBC Dance Company has been known for over 50 years, presenting dynamic performances each fall and spring while engaging in extensive community outreach with local schools through master classes, lecture demonstrations, and educational performances. CCBC is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD).

Performance times include:

Thursday, April 30 at 11:10 a.m.

Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission; $10 students, seniors, CCBC faculty and staff; and free for currently enrolled CCBC students with ID. BCPS teachers attend free with a valid BCPS teacher ID. Group discounts are available.

Tickets can be purchased at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), online at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/cd2ad4e2/yOzjbXuGlUSkyQlJwdm4Xw?u=http://www.ccbctickets.com/ or at the door one hour prior to the performances.