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Video: Watch Highlights from THE LOST BOYS on Broadway

The Lost Boys stars  LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean,  Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, and more.

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The world premiere of The Lost Boys opens tonight, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Check out highlights of the cast in action here! 

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters.

When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. 

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer Duka, Miguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan Behan, Grace Capeless, Mateus Leite Cardoso, Ben Crawford, Dominic Dorset, Carissa Gaughran, Ashley Jenkins, Liesie Kelly, Cameron Loyal, Pierre Marais, Mason Olshavsky, Hank Santos, Colin Trudell, DeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

 

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

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