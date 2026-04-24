Video: First Look at HOLES at Baltimore Center Stage





Baltimore Center Stage has released first look footage of HOLES, Louis Sachar's stage adaptation of his beloved Newbery Medal and National Book Award-winning novel, now playing through May 10, 2026.

Also the basis for the hit 2003 film starring Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, and Jon Voight, the story follows teenager Stanley Yelnats, who is wrongly convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers and sent to the mysterious Camp Green Lake, where he and a ragtag group of boys dig endless holes under the blistering sun. As the layers of dirt pile up, so do the secrets buried beneath them. Part mystery, part adventure, and packed with heart, The Stage called it "a fast-paced and inventive family show that works on every level."

Directed by Johanna Gruenhut, the cast features Zachary Corey as Stanley/Elya, Jude Sincere as Zero, Susan Rome as The Warden/Mrs. Collingwood, Marcus Kyd as Mr. Sir, Grant Harrison as Mr. Pendanski, Jonathan Del Palmer as Sam, Kimberly Dodson as Madame Zeroni/Zero's Mom/Ms. Moreno, Joshua Allen as Armpit, Hassan Aziz as Zig Zag, Ephraim Nehemiah as X-Ray, Braxton Singhanath as Magnet, William Delfin as Toughest Kid at Camp, and Emily Kester as Myra/Sarah/Linda/Kate/Mom.

The creative team includes Sydney Lynne (scenic design), Sarah Cubbage (costumes), Jesse Belsky (lighting), and Taylor J. Williams (sound), with Sierra Young serving as intimacy and fight choreographer.

For tickets and information, visit Baltimore Center Stage online or call the box office at 410-332-0033. Baltimore Center Stage is located at 700 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

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