Maryland Extends Theatrical Production Tax Credit Program Through 2032

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Maryland has extended its Theatrical Production Tax Credit Program through June 30, 2032, reinforcing the state's commitment to growing its arts economy and attracting major national touring and pre-Broadway productions. Approved through SB0440 and HB0472, the extension builds on the program's success since launching in 2022 and provides long-term stability for theatrical producers evaluating where to launch and develop new work.

The program provides a 25% refundable tax credit on qualified in-state theatrical production expenses, up to $2 million per production, supporting costs such as set design, lighting, wardrobe, lodging and other essential components of bringing large-scale productions to life. By offsetting these costs, Maryland has strengthened its position as a competitive hub for productions preparing to tour nationally or premiere on Broadway.

“This extension is a powerful investment in Maryland's arts and culture community,” said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, a Broadway Across America venue. “This is more than just policy it's a commitment to keeping our stage lights bright and our venues filled with world-class talent.”

To date, as a direct result of the Theatrical Production Tax Credit Program, Maryland has successfully launched major theatrical productions presented by Broadway Across America including The Wiz, Life of Pi, & Juliet, Water for Elephants, The Phantom of the Opera and The Great Gatsby. Looking ahead, the 2026/2027 Hippodrome Broadway Series includes three scheduled launches: Maybe Happy Ending, Heathers and SIX.

New national data underscores the broader value of touring Broadway in communities across the country and the importance of programs like Maryland's tax credit.

According to The Broadway League's Economic Impact of Touring Broadway 2023-2024 report, touring Broadway generated $5.7 billion in total economic impact across the United States, with approximately 91% of that impact benefiting local communities where productions were presented.

On average, every dollar spent on Broadway ticket sales generates more than four times that amount in local economic activity, highlighting the significant return these productions bring to host cities.

In Baltimore, Broadway Across America (BAA) productions generated approximately $40.2 million in economic activity in 2023 and 2024 alone, reflecting both direct expenditures related to presenting Broadway shows and additional spending by theatergoers.

Audiences contribute significant dollars to local economies through dining, transportation, shopping and lodging tied to their theater experience. France-Merrick Performing Arts Center patrons contributed more than $17.8 million in similar spending, underscoring the venue's role in supporting local businesses, sustaining jobs and driving economic activity beyond the stage.

More broadly, total operations at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, which includes the Hippodrome Theatre and the M&T Bank Exchange, supported 244 jobs and $14.4 million in labor income statewide in FY2024, while also generating $2.8 million in tax revenue, of which an estimated $2.2 million occurred at the State level.

Maryland's investment in the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center generated an estimated 8.4-to-1 ratio of fiscal benefits to costs for the State in FY2024, reinforcing the value of programs like the Theatrical Production Tax Credit in driving long-term economic growth.

“The impact of these productions extends far beyond the stage,” said Legler. “By collaborating with our local leaders on the tax credit program, we're ensuring Baltimore remains a critical stop in the national Broadway pipeline.”

To learn more about the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center or the upcoming 2026/2027 Hippodrome Broadway Series, visit france-merrickpac.com.