Cumberland Theatre to Stage Fresh Adaptation of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 38th Season with the classic Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill based on the novel by Jane Austen. The show will run March 26th - April 4th for a total of eight performances.

Described as "not your grandmother's Austen," this adaptation of Pride and Prejudice - for a new era - explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical or so full of life. Because what turns us into greater fools than the high-stakes game of love?

The premiere production of Kate Hamill's Pride and Prejudice premiered as a co-production between Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Primary Stages, beginning in Garrison, NY at the former on June 24, 2017, and opening in New York at the latter on November 19, 2017. CT's upcoming rendition is being directed by artistic director Kimberli Rowley and will feature a cast of both visiting and local actors (some playing more than one role!)

Playing the roles of Lizzy Bennett and Mr. Darcy will be Darby Bixler and Truman Gaudoin. Both are making their Cumberland Theatre debuts. Filling out the Bennett family will be Samantha Kennedy, Joe Staton, Emily Snyder, Lily Riley and Brian Records. The supporting cast also includes Carly Hanna, Jennifer Clark and Pierce Bunch.

The design team for the show is comprised of Kimberli Rowley (set design), Jennifer Clark (costume design), Rhett Wolford (lighting and set design) and Steven Zalatoris (stage carpenter). Marcus Hardinger is serving as the stage manager with assistance from Rowan Dickson.

A preview performance will be held Thursday, March 26th at 8:00 pm. Following the preview, there will be performances on March 27th & 28th and April 2nd, 3rd & 4th at 8:00 pm as well as March 29th & April 4th at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, April 5th in observance of Easter. More information on ratings, group sale, etc. can be found on cumberlandtheatre.com where single tickets are available for purchase as well as 2026 Season Passes.