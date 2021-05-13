Constantine Maroulis To Perform In Hagerstown MD This August

With live venues getting the go ahead to open at full capacity, Authentic Community Theatre and Suite 710 in Hagerstown MD have teamed up to bring in Tony Award Nominee and American Idol Alumni Constantine Maroulis for a one night Concert August 21.

Constantine, best known for his run and top 6 finish on season 4 of American Idol, will be performing a 90 minute concert at Suite 710 in Hagerstown MD. Constantine is also a Tony Award Nominee for his role as Drew in the monster hit "Rock of Ages" that was nominated for 5 Tony Awards.

The concert will take place August 21st at Suite 710 with doors opening at 7pm. Opening for Constantine will be local singer/songwriter Dustin Perrott.

"Bringing Constantine to Hagerstown is a huge opportunity for the people of Hagerstown. Tickets are affordable and it gives people the chance to get out and enjoy a big concert with a big name for the first time in Hagerstown for over a year" said Robbie Soto- General Manager of Suite 710 and President of Authentic Community Theatre in Hagerstown.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-idol-alumni-constantine-maroulis-live-in-concert-tickets-152032610631 and range from $40 general admission to $75 to sit on stage with Constantine while he performs. VIP seating is also available which comes with the opportunity to enter the venue first, be seated, and order drinks before the room fills up. VIP seats will include a cocktail server so you never have to leave your seat to get a drink. There are also meet and greet tickets available to meet Constantine one on one and get autographs and pictures.