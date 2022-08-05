Columbia Center For Theatrical Arts Announces 50th Anniversary Gala

The Columbia Center for Theatrical will host a 50th Anniversary Gala, an evening of music, songs, and laughter on September 21, 2022, with performances by CCTA students, alumni, and special guest appearances by Johnny Holliday and others.

The event will be at the Horowitz Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College with light fare, desserts, cocktails, and a silent auction. The doors open at 5:30 pm. The program begins at 7:00 pm.

Proceeds from the event will support CCTA's Scholarship Fund and Outreach Programs that make quality arts programming accessible to under-resourced communities. In the past, CCTA served 28,000 children through its Conservatory, Theatrical Arts Productions, and Outreach Programs; awarded over $30,000 in scholarships to its camps and classes; and served 2000 students through its theatre Outreach to low-income and special needs youth.

CCTA is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization founded by Toby Orenstein in 1972 at the invitation of visionary Jim Rouse. Rouse brought Orenstein to Columbia to open a theatre school in his new city of the future. Through CCTA Orenstein formed the Young Columbians performance ensemble that toured extensively including a performance at the White House; and an extensive Outreach program that serves disadvantaged and special needs youth. CCTA students have performed in movies on television, on Broadway, on national tours, and on the local stage. Among the best-known Actors/directors are Edward Norton and Broadway star Caroline Bowman.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we've done with the young people including disadvantaged and special needs youth in the Baltimore-Washington area," says Orenstein. "This event will support CCTA's mission to educate and enrich children of all ages, means, backgrounds, and abilities through the wonder of the performing arts.

Individual tickets to the event are $100 and a variety of sponsorship opportunities are available For additional information contact the CCTA office at 410-381-0700 or kbryant@cctarts.org

CCTA receives major support from the Maryland Arts Council, the Howard County Arts Council, and Howard County Government in the way of grant support.