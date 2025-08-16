Chinai Routté Joins Everyman Theatre's Resident Company of Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everyman Theatre announced today the addition of the immensely talented Baltimore based actor Chinai Routté to its Resident Company of Artists. Routté, a seasoned performer with a diverse background in theatre, film, and television, who brings a powerful presence and a charm to the Company. Her appointment underscores Everyman's commitment to fostering a dynamic ensemble of actors and designers that drives its artistic vision.

Everyman Theatre's Resident Company is a cornerstone of its mission, and one of only a handful of its kind in the country. Routté addition brings a fresh, yet familiar perspective and immense talent to the ensemble, promising exciting new collaborations and productions for future seasons. Routté's first production as a Resident Company Member will be in Everyman's upcoming and highly anticipated production of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson in the role of Berniece.

Routte's Everyman journey began in the theatre’s former home on North Charles Street, where she was cast in the 2012 production of the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart play, You Can’t Take It with You. She returned to the Everyman stage last season, portraying First Lady Margaret in Selina Fillinger’s provocative political satire POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Routté was also featured in a staged reading of Baltimore's own R. Eric Thomas's play Glitter in the Glass, part of Everyman’s popular reading series, Script Tease. Additionally, she has served as a teaching artist for Everyman classes and its High School Matinee program.

“I am extremely honored to be joining Everyman Theatre as a resident acting company member. I was born in Baltimore and have always had strong family ties here,” states Routté. “Earlier in my acting career, I did a play at Everyman, and I’ve always loved the space—and most of all, the people. Joining the company is a full-circle moment and a significant milestone in my career. I’m glad to be home.”

Routté's regional credits include performances at some of the nation's most respected theaters, such as Cleveland Playhouse, Round House Theatre, and Alliance Theatre. Her stage presence has graced productions like The Trip to Bountiful, The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years, and For Colored Girls….

In addition to her stage work, Routté has made her mark in film, with roles in productions like the 2024 BET+ holiday release The Day Before Christmas, I Never Said Goodbye, and The Sound of Light. She is an alumna of Stillman College and is known for her dedication and passion for storytelling.

"We're beyond excited to have Chinai join us," said Everyman Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi. "Her work is captivating, and her dedication to her craft is truly inspiring. She's a perfect fit for the company, and we can't wait for our audiences to experience more of her talent on our stage."

ABOUT EVERYMAN THEATRE

Everyman Theatre, a professional Equity Theatre company in Baltimore’s Bromo Arts District. Founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi, its mission is to offer transformative, accessible theatre experiences including a Resident Company of Artist. Led by Lancisi and Managing Director Marissa LaRose, Everyman values people, community, and excellence, fostering meaningful connections and supporting local artists through diverse and inclusive storytelling. Everyman Theatre is supported in part by Lead Corporate Sponsor Gallagher, Evelius, and Jones, LLP, and in part by grants from The Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), The Citizens of Baltimore County, and The Shubert Foundation.