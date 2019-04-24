Children's Playhouse Of Maryland's Young Adult Series Presents NEWSIES

Children's Playhouse of Maryland (CPM), in residence at CCBC Essex, proudly presents Disney's Newsies, The Musical as part of its Young Adult Series. Based on the movie Newsies, this production features 33 student actors from Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Harford County and Prince George's County.

Disney's Newsies, The Musical will be performed Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m. and May 4, 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 1 p.m. A special sensory friendly show will be presented on May 18 at 4:30 p.m. The 1 p.m. show on May 11 will be sign language interpreted by students of the CCBC Catonsville American Sign Language Certification program. Please note: There is no show Sunday, May 5.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance by calling the CCBC Box Office, 443-840-ARTS (2787) 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or online at cpmarts.org. Tickets may be available at the door, space permitting. Advanced purchase is highly recommended. Group tickets are also available.

Performances are held in the Administration Building Lecture Hall (parking lot 4) at CCBC Essex. This is a wheelchair-accessible facility. Please request accommodations at the time of ticket purchase.

Inspired by the Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York, the musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a "newsie" with a talent for art and aspirations of moving to Santa Fe. Along with his buddy Crutchie, he makes a meager living selling papers for publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

Jack meets up with new seller Davey and his little brother, Les. The four boys are soon embroiled in a strike, as Pulitzer raises prices and threatens to send the boys to the Refuge, a juvenile detention center.

Jack becomes smitten with journalist Katherine Plumer, but she ignores him. Soon however, she begins to admire his leadership in the strike, and his artistic talent. When Crutchie is beaten at the protest, Jack wants out of NYC for good. Katherine rallies the newsies with a front page article about the strike, and they all try to come up with a plan to free Crutchie.

This production features fabulous dance numbers, and songs such as The World Will Know, King of New York, Seize the Day, and Something to Believe In. It will be an inspirational experience you won't soon forget.

Josh Robinson of Joppa appears as Jack Kelly, with Logan Snyder of Reisterstown playing Crutchie. Also featured are Rachel Miller of Baltimore as Katherine Plumber, Charlie Niccolini of Baltimore as Davey and Maia Vong of Towson as Les.

Liz Boyer Hunnicutt directs this production, with musical direction by Charlotte Evans and choreography by Todd Pearthree.

For more information, please call the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787), or the CPM Administrative Office at 443-840-2426. For directions, visit ccbcmd.edu.

Children's Playhouse of Maryland Inc. is a not-for-profit community theatre dedicated to youth performers ages 18 and under.





