CLUE To Open At ACT Black Box Studio

Clue is set to "kill it" on stage at the ACT Black Box Studio in Hagerstown MD in August. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Authentic Community Theatre made themselves known by producing some of the areas biggest musicals at the Maryland Theatre have added a smaller intimate setting just 3 doors down from the Historic Maryland Theatre in the heart of the arts and entertainment district of downtown Hagerstown. "The idea for the black box was to hold performances that wouldn't fill our normal 1,300 seat venue" said President Robbie Soto in a previous interview. The ACT Black Box Studio, located at 43 S. Potomac St in Hagerstown, seats 70 people which allows people to have a more intimate experience.

Clue stars ACT regulars Jeff Clise as Colonel Mustard, Jim Zuna as Professor Plum, Krissi Bainbridge as Miss Scarlett, Sam DeJesus as Wadsworth, and Karen Heyser-Paone as Mrs. Peacock. ACT brings in newcomers to the company such as Andrew King playing Mr. Green, Michelle Boizelle playing Mrs. White, and Stephanie Mule playing Yvette.

When asked what the cast was most looking forward to, Zuna said "I'm mostly looking forward to the audience's reaction to seeing a beloved story come to life in the round! They're not ready for what they're going to experience". Bainbridge said " Miss Scarlet has always been a dream role for me and I get to work with simply phenomenal actors". If their work in the past is any indication on what you're going to see, phenomenal actors is exactly what you are going to get!

Audiences have been treated to incredible shows at Authentic Community Theatre for years! Boizelle who is knew to ACT said "This play is being done in a very intimate setting and I think the audience will feel like it's being immersed in the suspense of the play. They will feel like they are really there". Jeffery Clise added "I am very much looking forward to audiences seeing the vision of this show in the Black Box Studio space. Lots of unexpected twists and turns with set and action that people will love".

The Show takes place August 5,6,19 and 20 with doors opening at 7pm and a showtime of 7:45 and the 21st with doors opening at 1pm and show starting at 1:45pm. Tickets are now available.