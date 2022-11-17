Broadway Playwright James Magruder Joins Production Team of HEAD OVER HEELS at Iron Crow Theatre

Iron Crow Theatre announced that Baltimore native and Broadway playwright James Magruder has joined the production team of Head Over Heels. Magruder adapted Head Over Heels (original concept by Jeff Whitty) for its original Broadway run and will assist in the Baltimore premiere of his queer Broadway musical featuring songs by the most successful female rock band of all time - The Go- Go's.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome such an accomplished playwright and author like Mr. James Magruder to our theatre," said Artistic Director Sean Elias. "For him to trust and believe that our small and aspirational theatre can serve his piece with professionalism and integrity is a true honor."

"I couldn't be happier that Sean Elias and his motley crew are able to bring the joyous beat of Head Over Heels to my hometown," said James Magruder. "Iron Crow Theatre is the ideal company to communicate its passionate pentameter and its positive messages."

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q, and Spring Awakening, this laugh-out-loud love story written in blank verse and set to the music of the legendary 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's is a hilarious, exuberant celebration of love! Featuring the hit songs "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth," and "Mad About You," Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family trying to prevent an oracle's prophecy of extinction. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal, and self-discovery, where everything is not quite what it seems. In the end, they discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

"The Season of Defiance is our most contemporary, relevant, and timely season ever crafted," said Artistic Director Sean Elias. "We've been very intentional in exploring and curating work that reflects where we find ourselves today - work that is meaningful, that has purpose, and that meets the moment. Head Over Heels is very much of the 'now' and can promote the theatre as a relevant and powerful tool in helping to explore and shape our existence as a collective society."

The 22/23 Season of Defiance opened in response to the fall of Roe v. Wade, and to wide critical acclaim with Robert O'Hara's timely satire, Mankind, directed by Iron Crow Theatre Resident Artist Ann Turiano. Mankind is a brutal dark comedy set in an uncannily familiar future where women have gone extinct from years of mistreatment, abortion is illegal, everyone's gay, and Jason gets pregnant. Responding to Florida's "Don't Say Gay Law" and the significant rise in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment across the nation, the Baltimore premiere of Broadway's Head Over Heels follows with a defiant celebration of love and gender identity set to the songs of the legendary rock band, The Go-Go's. Next, we're proud to be one of the first organizations producing Pulitzer-Prize finalist Madeleine George's Hurricane Diane, directed by Resident Artist Natka Bianchini. In this piece, The Real Housewives meets HGTV with a side of "lesbian-pulp-Greek-tragedy" in a brand-new commentary on climate change. The season closes with Baltimore's favorite live musical tradition, our annual production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, this time in a brand-new raucous celebratory Pride edition!

Starring: Asia-Ligé Arnold as Mopsa, Allison Bradbury as Pamela, Hana Clarice as Gynecia, Brian Dauglash as Basilius, Brett Klock as Musidorus, Nicholas Miles as Pythio, Kristen Stickley as Philoclea, and Nathan Zimmerman as Dametas. Ensemble members include Alana Knobel (U/S Pamela, Gynecia), Aileen Mitchener (U/S Pythio), Micaela Oliverio (U/S Philoclea), Cam Powell (Male Swing), and Whitney Reed (U/S Mopsa).

After Shows With The Crows

A special talk-back with the original Broadway playwright of Head Over Heels, Mr. James Magruder, will take place following the 3:00 PM performance on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

IRON CROW THEATRE is Baltimore's award-winning professional queer theatre and produces queer theatre for a queer city, celebrating the renegade and the unorthodox in all of us.