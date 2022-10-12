Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Theater Project Presents POCKET MOXIE: A Happenstance Touring Vaudeville

Performances are October 27 - November 13, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  
Baltimore Theater Project Presents POCKET MOXIE: A Happenstance Touring Vaudeville

POCKET MOXIE: A Happenstance Vaudeville is a light-hearted homage to the style and spirit of the Great Age of Vaudeville - an immensely popular theatre from the late 19th and early 20th Centuries made up of specialty acts, song and dance.

Happenstance Theater's five versatile players breathe new life into classic old routines from a ventriloquist's dummy to a magic act that goes awry, from novelty songs and a musical saw to waiters juggling meatballs, all with full live "foley" sound effects.

This show is teeming with hijinks, harmonies, nostalgic beauty and physical comedy. Something for everyone and family friendly! Happenstance Theater brings old Vaudeville back!

Featuring: Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

WHERE:
Baltimore Theater Project
45 W. Preston St.
Baltimore MD 21201

WHEN:
October 27 - November 13, 2022
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3pm.

TICKETS:
General Admission: $25 Seniors/Artists/Military: $20 Students: $15
Thursday, October 27: Pay-What-You-Can
ONLINE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202652®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theatreproject.org%2Fpocket-moxie%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Box office: 410-752-8558


Regional Awards


October 12, 2022

