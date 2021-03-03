Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Celebrates Music Director Marin Alsop With THE MARIN FESTIVAL

The gala will culminate with a performance by celebrated soprano Renée Fleming.

Mar. 3, 2021  
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra celebrates Music Director Marin Alsop in an all new concert event, The Marin Festival, running May 27 - June 19, 2021.

With genius, humanity, and vision, Marin has led both on and off the podium. In raising the standard for how the BSO uses the power of music to change lives, she has instilled values that will continue to shape how we carry out our mission - through her transition to Music Director Laureate and OrchKids Founder next season, and long into the future.

Opening with a special OrchKids program on May 27, the Festival comes to a triumphant conclusion on June 19 in a one-night-only, live-streamed Gala event, with Alsop leading the Orchestra in her final concert as Music Director. Emceed by BSO Artistic Partner Wordsmith and featuring a combination of live and pre-recorded moments including the world premiere of a BSO commission by Baltimore composer James Lee III in honor of Juneteenth, the evening culminates with a performance by celebrated soprano Renée Fleming.

Learn more at https://www.bsomusic.org/themarinfestival.


