Baltimore School For Magic Arts Opens Virtual Doors To The Public

Virtual Open Houses are available to students 7-17 at no cost, and will run monthly, with the first on Saturday, August 20th, 2022.  Registration is required.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Baltimore headquartered School of Magic Arts (named one of the "Online Classes Actually Worth Taking" by New York Magazine) is, for the first time, offering the public an opportunity to take part in a virtual Open House and secure a coveted invite to join the professional magic school. Virtual Open Houses are available to students 7-17 at no cost, and will run monthly, with the first on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. Registration is required.

School of Magic Arts is a very different kind of approach to magic. A 365-day-a-year school, it offers classes, camps, and private lessons that align with a thoughtful curriculum that builds as a student attains skills. In weekly magic classes, students "level up," giving them a strong base in stage magic education.

"At School of Magic Arts, we know that there is no one person that typifies "a magician," says Annie Montone, Head Magician. "We are striving to build an inclusive culture that encourages, supports, and celebrates the diverse voices of our students, families, and audiences."

Students receive the SOMA Magician's Kit, a professionally curated supply box, and the opportunity to perform multiple times a year in public shows for live audiences. Because SOMA is a virtual program, students come from all over the United States and beyond.

"Sometimes people are surprised by our way of teaching magic," says Brian Kehoe, Head Magician. "But we believe magic is strongest when it includes everyone. We like to look at stage magic from a different perspective, one that includes all gender identities, races, ethnicities, orientations, physical and mental abilities."

For more information or to register for a SOMA Open House go to https://www.schoolofmagicarts.com/

In 2016, magicians Annie Montone and Brian M. Kehoe, performing professionally as "The Encounter," were teaching students private magic lessons in the Baltimore area when they realized that there was really no such thing as a "stage magic school." There were magic camps, lessons, and courses, yes, but no centralized place for students to grow. To feel like they were part of a true magic community, no matter what their age or level. To learn magic effects, and also the art of performing them. And so, in 2017, the Baltimore Academy of Magic was born. Since that time, BAM has evolved into what is now the School of Magic Arts. Our goal at SOMA is to teach, elevate, and share the art of stage magic with as many people as possible. As one of the only stage magic schools in the world, and possibly the only with a year-round, comprehensive curriculum, our SOMA community comes to us from all over the map, and is growing every day.




