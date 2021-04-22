Baltimore Center Stage and Two Strikes Theatre Collective Partner For Bridge Series Reading

Baltimore Center Stage and Two Strikes Theatre Collective, an independent Baltimore theatre company founded to celebrate, promote, and encourage the intersectional voice of Black women, announced today that they are partnering for a virtual Bridge Series Reading of Alice Childress's Florence on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

"Partnering on this Bridge Series event with the extraordinary artists of Two Strikes Theatre Collective has been a wonderful way to deepen our evolving relationship," said Director of Artistic Partnerships and Innovation Annalisa Dias. "We're thrilled to continue finding ways to amplify the local Baltimore arts ecology through our programming, and we look forward to all that is to come."

The Bridge Series is a new series of virtual gatherings Baltimore Center Stage began this season. The Bridge Series explores the interconnectedness of classic and contemporary theater through virtual play readings and conversations between artists and scholars. This is the first Bridge Series Reading in partnership with another theater.

"Two Strikes Theatre Collective is excited about this unique partnership with Baltimore Center Stage," said Two Strikes Theatre Collective Executive Director, Aladrian C. Wetzel. "Alice Childress is a foremother of Black theatre, but all too often her work is not known or appreciated in the canon of so called 'classics.' We hope this reading provides an introduction to Childress' work as well as generates conversation surrounding colorism and privilege."

The virtual reading of Florence is directed by Nicole A. Watson. It will be followed by a discussion between playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays and Two Strikes Theatre Collective's Mistress of Play Development Christen Cromwell, contextualizing the themes of the play, such as colorism and its impacts on Black women's representation, and more.

The Bridge Series is free for students using the code CHILDRESS, and free for Baltimore Center Stage members. It is pay-what-you-will for non-members. People can register to attend the event at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/5e71c90a/JpmUL5uj6xG47fy9R15mZw?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centerstage.org%2Fplays-and-events%2Fbridge-series%2F More information about the event is below.

Alice Childress's Florence

May 13, 2021

7PM

