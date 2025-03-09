Baltimore Center Stage Will Not Comply with Anti-DEI Guidelines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) recently changed their grant guidelines, so that their grants would not be going towards any programs that support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). However, Baltimore Center Stage recently made the desicion to not comply with these anti-DEI guidelines, according to CBS News.

"If we were to try to find a way to comply with the regulations as they're written, then we wouldn't be who we are anymore," said Adam Frank to CBS News. Frank is the Managing Director at Baltimore Center Stage, which is Balitmore largest professional theatre. "That makes it a really easy decision to say we're not going to follow those guidelines. We won't accept federal funding under these conditions."

Despite losing their financial support, Frank says that there has now been a rise in ticket sales, which is helping to keep the theatre up and running. Between ticket sales and donations from supporters of Baltimore Center Stage, they will be able to continue their mission of being a theatre for everyone. To read the article from CBS News, click here.

