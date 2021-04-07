Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Center Stage Adds Two AfterThoughts Talkbacks for THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS

The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls playwright Keli Goff will be in conversation with noted journalists, pop culture experts and more.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Baltimore Center Stage has added two AfterThoughts talkbacks for The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls featuring Keli Goff, Brittany Britto, and John-John William on Wednesday, April 7 at 9pm, and Keli Goff, Bossip Editor Janeé Bolden, and The Root Beauty Editor Mayisha Kai on Thursday, April 8, 9pm.

See details below!

Virtual talkback with Keli Goff, Brittany Britto, and John-John Williams

When: Wednesday, April 7, 9pm

Where: https://centerstage-org.zoom.us/j/93220658704?pwd=NmN5dkZlYnJYZnB0UmUxUkh6ZTBiZz09

Meeting ID: 932-2065-8704 Passcode: 783870

Details: The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls playwright Keli Goff will be in conversation with noted journalists and pop culture experts John-John Williams and Brittany Britto, co-hosts of the popular Melanin Pop! on Clubhouse. The conversation will be moderated by BCS' own Robyn Murphy.

Virtual HBCU Night talkback with Keli Goff, Bossip Editor Janeé Bolden, and The Root Beauty Editor Mayisha Kai

When: Thursday, April 8, 9pm

Where: https://centerstage-org.zoom.us/j/97850283649?pwd=YktJNjJKWWdrSndDSXgyRjZZMmo2Zz09

Meeting ID: 978-5028-3649 Passcode: 121602

Details: Students from FAMU, Texas Southern University, North Carolina A&T, and Coppin State University will be attending for HBCU Night. The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls playwright Keli Goff will be in conversation with Bossip Editor Janeé Bolden about the conversations in the play and their impact on pop culture. This will be moderated by Mayisha Kai, Beauty Editor of The Root.


