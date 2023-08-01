Ballet Theatre of Maryland Opens Season With Ballet in The Garden and 45th Anniversary Gala

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Ballet Theatre of Maryland Opens Season With Ballet in The Garden and 45th Anniversary Gala

Before Ballet Theatre of Maryland kicks off its performances in residence at Maryland Hall for the Arts, they will hold two special events in downtown Annapolis: Ballet in the Garden on September 16 followed by their 45th Anniversary Gala on September 24th. Both events provide unique settings for dance, giving audiences the opportunity to see the company up close and personal.

The historic Hammond Harwood House opens its grounds for the VIP event Ballet in the Garden on Saturday, September 16th at 5pm. This intimate performance features smaller classical works in a charming garden setting. All tickets include a complimentary glass of wine.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “This marks our fourth year collaborating with Hammond Harwood House. We have always loved performing for our audiences in an outdoor setting, but what started out of necessity in 2020 has grown into one of the hidden gems of our season. We hope audiences will join us in the garden on September 16th, and again the following weekend to celebrate our 45th season!”

The 45th Anniversary Gala will take place at Acqua Al 2 in Downtown Annapolis on Sunday, September 24th at 12pm. Guests will mix and mingle with the company dancers while they enjoy Authentic Tuscan cuisine, delicious drinks, and a silent auction. The evening will also include a brief performance by BTM dancers. The gala will commemorate BTM’s accomplishments and raise funds to continue bringing new works into the company’s repertory.

Expanding the repertory has been a goal for Kelsch since she was appointed Artistic Director in July 2020. Since then, Ballet Theatre of Maryland has performed classic ballets such as Giselle, Les Sylphides, and Don Quixote for the very first time while also welcoming guest choreographers such as Meagan Helman, Keith Lee, Roman Mykyta, and Ashley Taylor. For the 2023/2024 season, BTM will premiere new productions of The Firebird and The Sleeping Beauty 

Join Ballet Theatre of Maryland for Ballet in the Garden at Hammond Harwood House on September 16th and the 45th Anniversary Gala at Acqua Al 2 on September 24th. Subscribers receive a special ticket rate to both events, but tickets are available for all audience members. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org




