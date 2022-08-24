Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bach in Baltimore Announces 35th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere Work & More

The festive and celebratory season includes Bernstein's Chichester Psalms, Handel's ebullient Water Music, Suite No. 1, and much more.

Baltimore News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  
Bach in Baltimore Announces 35th Anniversary Season Featuring a World Premiere Work & More

Bach in Baltimore has announced its 35th Anniversary Season, consisting of thirteen ticketed concert events running from October 2, 2022 to June 4, 2023. Bach in Baltimore concerts are performed in some of the most gorgeous and sacred spaces throughout the Baltimore metro area from Ellicott City and Roland Park to Towson and Downtown Baltimore. Full details about our season, including a full outline of concert dates, venues, and pricing, can be found online at bachinbaltimore.org/concerts-tickets/.

Executive Director Rebecca Fanning enthuses about the upcoming season, "Our 35th Anniversary Season celebrates our namesake with beloved Baroque gems, including Bach's Brandenburg Concerti and Cantatas. Additionally, it is our most expansive season, reaching beyond the Baroque as we highlight classical, modern, and local composers." The festive and celebratory season includes Bernstein's Chichester Psalms and the world premiere of Maryland composer Ben Ellerin's Psalms on December 4; Handel's ebullient Water Music, Suite No. 1 on March 5; Saint-Saëns Organ Concerto arranged for organ & brass on April 16; the original 13 instrument arrangement of Copland's Appalachian Spring on May 21; and Mozart's epic Symphony No. 41 in C Major, "Jupiter," on June 4.

The biggest concert of the season will be Bach's immortal St. John Passion on April 2. Bach in Baltimore Music Director and Maestro T. Herbert Dimmock says, "In Bach's towering masterpiece, St. John Passion, we find all of the musical forms of the high Baroque. It is full of pageantry, drama, color, and wonder. It's an epic work of art that will showcase the immense talent of our choir, orchestra, and guest soloists."

This season, in addition to many favorite returning guest soloists, Bach in Baltimore will welcome its first cohort of "Emerging Artists." These talented young professionals are launching their professional music careers in our region, and Bach in Baltimore is proud to support these

budding artists in our concerts on October 23, November 6, February 12, March 5, April 2, and May 7. The first "Emerging Artists" roster includes Erica Marie Ferguson, soprano; Tess Ottinger, soprano; Elizabeth Sarian, soprano; Amanda Simms, soprano; Melissa Wimbish, soprano; Eric Carey, tenor; Christopher Longo, tenor; Luke Schmidt, tenor; Fred Redd, baritone; and Eliam Ramos, bass-baritone.

Individual adult tickets ($25-$40), Student tickets ($10 with Student ID), children's tickets ($5), and cost-saving Passes-including the Full Season Pass ($299) and Mini Pass ($95)-are now available for purchase at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Please read our full Safety & Health guidelines at https://bachinbaltimore.org/safety/.

ABOUT BACH IN BALTIMORE

Bach in Baltimore's mission is to perform the choral and instrumental works of Johann Sebastian Bach (and his contemporaries) and to educate the concert-going public about the musical language of Bach and the texts he chose to set to music. We strive each month to present these works in a historically informed way that will enrich the lives of our audience members and inspire creativity. We wish to foster an appreciation for the arts, particularly for Baroque music, within the entire community. We are committed to providing educational experiences for people of all ages to instill a lifelong connection with Bach's music.

Bach in Baltimore currently seeks experienced singers in limited vocal parts to join our choir. Interested singers are encouraged to email bachconcertseries@bachinbaltimore.org to set up an audition.

For more information, please visit Bach in Baltimore.





More Hot Stories For You


TWELFTH NIGHT Kicks Off Chesapeake Shakespeare' Company's 20 Anniversary SeasonTWELFTH NIGHT Kicks Off Chesapeake Shakespeare' Company's 20 Anniversary Season
August 23, 2022

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company kicks off a year-long celebration of their 20th anniversary by restaging its very first production as a professional troupe, William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. Twelfth Night runs from Sept. 30-Oct. 23, 2022, with previews Sept. 28-29, and press night on the 30th.
Photos: First Look At PIPPIN At The Milburn Stone TheatrePhotos: First Look At PIPPIN At The Milburn Stone Theatre
August 18, 2022

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. See photos from the production!
Rep Stage Presents Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, September 22- October 2Rep Stage Presents Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, September 22- October 2
August 18, 2022

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, presents the musical “Songs for A New World,” running September 22 through October 2, 2022.
Baltimore School For Magic Arts Opens Virtual Doors To The PublicBaltimore School For Magic Arts Opens Virtual Doors To The Public
August 15, 2022

Baltimore headquartered School of Magic Arts (named one of the “Online Classes Actually Worth Taking” by New York Magazine) is, for the first time, offering the public an opportunity to take part in a virtual Open House and secure a coveted invite to join the professional magic school. 
FRANKENSTEIN Launches Strand Theater's Season 15FRANKENSTEIN Launches Strand Theater's Season 15
August 15, 2022

The Strand Theater Company proudly launches its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of Frankenstein by Danielle Mohlman, based on the novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. Directed by Lanoree Blake.