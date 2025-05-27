Adventure Theatre MTC Reveals 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adventure Theatre MTC has announced its 2025-2026 Season, Timeless Tales. Featuring almost entirely new productions to the Adventure Theatre MTC stage, this season offers valuable insights into the human condition and provides narrative connections within our existing community.

Setting the stage this Fall with nursery rhymes gone awry is former Artistic Director Michael Bobbitt’s newest play with long-time collaborator Sandy Eskin, "Not Your Mother’s Goose" (October 3- November 2, 2025). Next, get ready for the classic Adventure Theatre MTC production, "’Frosty The Snow Man" (November 26- January 11, 2026), sure to spread festive cheer. Then gear up for a February full of music with "Freckleface Strawberry" (February 13– March 29, 2026), celebrating self-love and acceptance. Morals meet madcap adventure in "Aesop’s Fables” (April 24-May 24, 2026), introduces tales like The Tortoise and the Hare to a new generation. And we close our Timeless Tales season with founding Artistic Director of Imagination Stage, Janet Stanford’s musical, “Sleeping Beauty: The Time Traveler and her New Millennium Prince,” directed by Janet Stanford (June 18- August 23, 2026).

Says Kurt Boehm, Adventure Theatre MTC Artistic Director, “This season really furthers the universal themes of children developing emotional resilience and understanding their own identities through our own folly. We are taking the time to look to the past to self-reflect on where we’ve been and how we’re going to move forward. This season, Adventure is thrilled to bring back some of our favorite directors including Serge Seiden, Shanara Gabrielle, and Ray Ficca in addition to welcoming new artists Janet Stanford and Danny Tippett. We learned so much in our 2024-2025 Season, and we’re expanding on that knowledge as we head toward our 75th Anniversary.”

To kick off the season, Helen Hayes Award Recipient and Mosaic Theatre Managing Director Serge Seiden, will direct the World Premiere play, NOT YOUR MOTHER’S GOOSE, written by the collaborative team that brought us Make Way for Ducklings, Jumanji, and the international Just A Dream: The Green Play, former Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt and Sandra Eskin. This high-energy, laugh-out-loud romp through Gooseville, full of clever wordplay, wild schemes, and magical mishaps, where nursery rhymes come to life—and fall apart.

This holiday we welcome back to Adventure the classic, 'FROSTY THE SNOW MAN, by William Francis, which first danced around Adventure Theatre MTC’s stage in 2008. This slice of holiday fun, directed by Danny Tippett, will bring smiles to kids and snowmen alike.

In 2026, we celebrate love and self-acceptance with the musical, FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY, an adaptation of the book by Academy Award Winning actress, Julianne Moore and illustrated by Leuyen Pham, brought to life by Helen Hayes Award, Kevin Kline Award, and Critic's Circle Award nominee, Shanara Gabrielle, in a story about learning to love ourselves as we see and love what makes others different to us. Gabrielle most recently co-directed 2024’s Helen Hayes Nominated The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

Adventure delights classic literature enthusiasts with AESOP'S FABLES, directed by Ray Ficca. Based on moral tales, this collection of four of Aesop’s stories uses warmth and wit to reflect old and new generations with their unique blend of simplicity and deep meaning. Ficca recently directed the incredibly popular 5-week sell-out production of Dragons Love Tacos.

The season concludes with the musical SLEEPING BEAUTY: THE TIME TRAVELER, loosely based on the fairy tale The Brothers Grimm's "Briar Rose". Directed and written by Harold Oaks Award for Sustained Excellence in TYA award-winner, Janet Stanford, this show about freedom, courage, and magic will be a sure ticket to a 2026 summer adventure.

Single tickets are $26-28 each, with group and field trip rates available. Flexpasses, a book of 10 tickets, applicable to any show in the 2025-2026 season, are currently on sale for $185. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

