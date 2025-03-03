Adventure Theatre MTC Offers Free CHARLOTTE'S WEB Tickets To Furloughed And Laid Off Federal Workers And Contractors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adventure Theatre MTCis dedicating April 27, 2025 at 11am to families impacted by recent federal furloughs and layoffs. Based on the classic book by E.B. White, this play is recommended for ages 4 and up and opens April 25, 2025.

Tickets for the show are $25 each, free to federal employees' households impacted by recent federal layoffs and furloughs, and can be reserved using the promo code FED25, online using the link at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org, or by calling 301.634.2270. Recipients of these tickets should be prepared to share the name of their former department and date of termination/furlough.

Says Sarah Chapin, Managing Director, “During these uncertain times, we know how difficult the impact of furloughs and layoffs can be for DC area families. Adventure Theatre MTC is committed to supporting our DC community by offering a moment of joy, tears, and connection. We invite families affected by the furloughs and layoffs to join us for a free performance of Charlotte's Web on April 27th at 11am. Theatre has the power to uplift, and we hope this experience brings some support.”

Charlotte's Web is recommended for ages 4 and up. Tickets are $25 each with birthday party, group, and field trip rates available. Children under the age of 1 are free. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

