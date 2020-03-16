Adventure Theatre MTC Cancels Shows and Classes Due to COVID-19

Adventure Theatre MTC, following Governor Hogan's announcements, will shut down all classes and all performances beginning Monday, March 16, 2020. Classes will resume Sunday, March 29, 2020 in line with current public schools.

In an abundance of caution, we are also announcing The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats will shut down and all future performances are cancelled.

Our Virtual Gala: Step Out In Style is currently postponed for a future date to be determined. Our plans are honoring Media Legend Donald Thoms and exclusive performances from Tracie Thoms and our Pre-Professional Program students.

To balance our priorities and live by our values, Adventure Theatre MTC will pay all artists, part-time staff, and teachers during the two week shutdown.

Says Leon Seemann, Executive Director, "This shutdown was not an easy decision as many of our students and patrons are looking for comfort in these times. However, our top priority is to the health and safety of our patrons and students."

On Sunday, Adventure Theatre MTC released an additional statement from Seemann here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWFs89rWhTI

For additional information, please e-mail info@adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

