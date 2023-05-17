Adventure Theatre MTC Announces All New Leadership May 2023

Click Here (ATMTC), educating and inspiring new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences, announces its return from a strategic pause with an all new leadership staff led by Executive Director and former Education Director, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Artistic Director, Kurt Boehm, and Lisa Carrier Baker, Academy Director. Other members of the leadership staff include Rutendo Mudzamiri as Development Director, and Amanda Bradley as Communications Director.

Under new leadership Adventure Theatre MTC is recommitting to workplace practices that deeply align with a mission, vision, and core values of Equity, Engagement, Innovation, Growth, and Wonder. The company recognizes that educating and inspiring future generations begins with our internal practices and furthering our own education and growth with a focus on our most valuable resources, our people.

Says Executive Director, Melynda Burdette Wintrol, "After a long search and vetting process, we have assembled a team who fully understand the necessity of creating encouraging, supportive, and enriching spaces for all who enter our doors, whether they are employees, artists, students, or advocates. I'm excited by the collaborative spirit and incredible skill of our newly assembled team and am eager for the opportunities to connect with the surrounding communities in my new role."

Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Cultural Council and former Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC, says of the new leadership, "I am thrilled to know that Adventure Theatre MTC is in the artistic hands of former colleagues and favorite Adventure Artists. I have had the pleasure of working with Lisa, Kurt, and Melynda as artists, teachers, collaborators, and friends! Additionally, they bring with them almost a combined seven decades of connections to the DC theater scene- a huge asset to the Adventure family."

This new leadership plans to restore the vision of Adventure as a popular destination for DC area families with shows based on literary works as a premiere training destination for musical theatre students and future professionals.

To learn more, visit Click Here. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

ATMTC cultivates new generations of artists and audiences by creating memorable theatrical productions and by providing young people the highest quality musical theater training. ATMTC serves students at all skill levels and families from diverse communities, approximately 35,000 people annually.

ABOUT MELYNDA BURDETTE WINTROL (EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

Melynda Burdette Wintrol is humbled to return to Adventure Theatre MTC as Executive Director having served as Director of Education prior to her departure in 2018. Melynda has been a vocalist and musical theatre performer, teaching artist, vocal coach, and arts administrator for over 20 years. Originally from Frederick, Maryland, Melynda is a graduate of The Catholic University of America's Benjamin T. Rome School of Music holding a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre. Melynda went on to earn her Master of Science in Nonprofit and Association Management. During her studies at CUA Melynda, a classically trained mezzo-soprano, was selected to represent the school in Italy and perform a private papal audience for Pope John Paul II. Melynda has studied under Cathie Porter-Borden, Dr. Janette Ogg, Maureen Codelka, and N. Thomas Pedersen. As a Teaching Artist, Melynda has worked with Adventure Theatre MTC, Drama Learning Center, Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, Dance Unlimited/Performing Arts Factory, and Urbana Dance. Melynda has performed Off-Broadway, on tour and in regional theatres across the country. A member of three Helen Hayes nominated ensembles, Melynda has performed with the Tony award winning Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, American Family Theatre, Washington Savoyards, Maryland Ensemble Theatre, Shawnee Playhouse, Prather Entertainment Group, Venus Theatre, Pallas Theatre Collective, Riverside Dinner Theatre and Toby's Dinner Theatre.

ABOUT KURT BOEHM (ARTISTIC DIRECTOR)

Boehm joins Adventure Theatre MTC after two decades of experience as an award-winning Director, Choreographer, Teacher, and Actor based right here in Washington, D.C. He is proud to have had a long relationship with ATMTC having worked under Michael Bobbitt, previous Artistic Director. Since 2008, you have seen his work in Productions such as Goodnight Moon, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Ella Enchanted, The Snowy Day, Spot's Birthday Party, Harold and The Purple Crayon, among others. Boehm joins our team while currently serving as the Resident Casting Director & Manager of Patron Services at The Keegan Theatre in Dupont Circle. He has extensive experience as a teaching artist centering his career as an educator and looks forward to carrying the mission of ATMTC through to the next generation of theatre makers. Across the DMV, he has worked as an educator at The Catholic University of America, Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre, George Mason University, Toby's Dinner Theatre, Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, Kids In Dramatic Study, Centennial High School, Alice Deal Middle School, and ATMTC. Boehm has also Directed & Choreographed for The Keegan Theatre, Imagination Stage, The Mac-Haydn Theatre in New York, Washington Savoyards, Toby's Dinner Theatre, and ATMTC. As a Helen Hayes nominated Actor, his work has expanded to Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, The Broad Stage in LA, ArtsEmerson in Boston, and at home in the DMV. You have seen his work on our stages at The Kennedy Center, Arena Stage, Ford's Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Signature Theatre, Olney Theatre Center, Imagination Stage, The Keegan Theatre, Toby's Dinner Theatre, & Monumental Theatre Company. Boehm earned his Bachelors of Music from The Catholic University of America and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. Boehm will center his work at ATMTC around our core values of Equity, Engagement, Innovation, Growth, & Wonder.

ABOUT LISA CARRIER BAKER (ACADEMY DIRECTOR)

Lisa Carrier Baker is so happy to be joining the ATMTC team again after serving as Director of Education from 2009-2011, and Director of the Pre-Professional Program from 2003-2013. She is currently the Managing Director/Music Supervisor at Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre, a position she has held since 2014. Lisa was a stage director of SDT productions from 2000-2004 and has directed 10 main stage productions for Montgomery College. She is a former adjunct professor of voice at American University and Montgomery College and her students have been heard on the Broadway stages of Wicked, Bring It On, Dear Evan Hansen, and A Man of No Importance, among others. They can currently be seen in national tours, regional theatres, and are local Helen Hayes Award winners and nominees. As a performer, she has been in four national tours, and seen regionally at Ohio Light Opera, The National Opera Company, and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. In concert, she has been a featured performer with many symphonies in the US and Canada, including four seasons with the Indianapolis Symphony's "Yuletide Celebration" under the baton of Jack Everly. She again joined Maestro Everly when she made her Baltimore Symphony debut in their staged concert of "Hairspray" alongside John Waters, George Wendt, and Beth Leavel. In DC she has performed at The Kennedy Center, creating the role of The Narrator in the world premiere (cast recording) and national tour of The Nightingale, American Century Theatre, Round House Theatre (Silver Spring), Washington Savoyards, Toby's Dinner Theatre, Ganymede Arts, and ArtsCentric in Baltimore. Though theatre is her profession, Lisa's passion is animal welfare. In 2012 she founded DC Actors for Animals (endorsed by Bernadette Peters), a 501c3 charitable organization that works with area professional theaters and artists to generate education, advocacy, and rescue for animals in need. To date, their annual adoption event, Beltway Barks, has helped over 300 animals find forever homes. Education: BM in Musical Theatre, Master of Education. Post graduate: three seasons as an Artist in Residence with the Fletcher Opera Institute at North Carolina School of the Arts (formerly National Opera Company).

ABOUT RUTENDO MUDZAMIRI, DSL (DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR)

Rutendo Mudzamiri (DSL) has over 12 years of experience in fundraising and nonprofit management. She has raised over $24 million in private and public funding for various nonprofits and campaigns. Dr. Ru is an experienced advocate for leadership at all levels, with a long history of leadership roles in Zimbabwe and USA nonprofits. Her accomplishments include creating partnerships with key constituents within corporate, foundations, public entities, and notable celebrities. Dr. Rutendo Mudzamiri, known as Dr. Ru, has initiated and supported leadership and social impact initiatives in over 23 African countries. She is a sought-after development leader and passionately helps organizations excel through resource mobilization, philanthropy, and partnerships. Dr. Ru embodies Adventure Theatre's engagement, innovation, and growth values. Dr. Ru received her Advanced Certificate in Cultural Management from Institute for Culture Concepts in Germany and a Master of Arts in Community Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore. She holds a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach. Dr. Ru has delivered classes at a Duke University Summer School Program and provided leadership coaching and development consulting services to local and international organizations. She also serves as an Adjunct Professor at a University in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT AMANDA BRADLEY (COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR)

Amanda Bradley received her bachelor's degree at James Madison University in Media Arts & Design and has built her career as an arts & nonprofit communications specialist. Amanda was the Director of Marketing & Communications at Adventure Theatre MTC for over 11 years before spending 2 years as Marketing & Communications Director at BlackRock Center for the Arts. Amanda also has had vocal and performance training through Christina Crerar (voice), Laurie Nelson (voice), and Studio Theatre Conservatory (acting).