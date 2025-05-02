ASO And Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Partner To Perform School And Family Concerts At Maryland Hall And Chesapeake Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (ASO), led by Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo, will present two days of concerts for area schoolchildren, followed by the Symphony’s highly anticipated annual Family Concert at Maryland Hall in Annapolis.

This dynamic collaboration features live dance performances by Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s professional company members, creating a multi-sensory celebration of music and movement.

Maestro Novo has curated a lively program designed to introduce young audiences to the rich world of orchestral music, blending iconic classical masterpieces with beloved Broadway tunes. The selections showcase the fundamental building blocks of music: melody, harmony, rhythm, and form.

“Children are innately curious and open to new experiences,” said Maestro José-Luis Novo. “By presenting both classical and Broadway pieces, we hope to ignite their imaginations and show them that music speaks a universal language — one that is exciting, emotional, and endlessly creative.”

Ballet Theatre of Maryland dancers Cindy Case, Karissa Kralik, Lauren Martinez, Victoria Siracusa, Isaac Martinez, Diego Sosa, and Michael West, Jr., will perform original choreography to works by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Scott Joplin. The choreography was created by Isaac Martinez, Diego Sosa, and Michael West Jr.

“This collaboration is an extraordinary opportunity for young audiences to experience the synergy of live music and dance,” said Ballet Theatre of Maryland Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch. “We are proud to join the Annapolis Symphony in bringing this rich cultural experience to families across our region.”

“When we choreographed these pieces, we wanted every movement to mirror the emotion and story within the music,” added choreographer Diego Sosa. “It’s a celebration of how sound and motion come together to create something magical.”

Music Program Highlights Include:

● Antonín Dvořák: Slavonic Dance in G minor, Op. 46, No. 8

● Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D major, BWV 1068: Bourrée & Gigue

BTM performance choreographed by Diego Sosa with dancers Cindy Case, Lauren Martinez, Victoria Siracusa

● Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Suite: Czardas

Staged by Nicole Kelsch after Petipa and Ivanov with dancers Karissa Kralik, Isaac Martinez, and Michael West Jr.

● J. Strauss Jr.: New Pizzicato Polka

BTM performance choreographed by Isaac Martinez with dancers Victoria Siracusa and Diego Sosa

● Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite: Tarantella, Toccata, Minuetto, Finale

● Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag

BTM performance choreographed by Michael West, Jr. with dancers Cindy Case, Isaac Martinez, and Michael West Jr.

● Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo

The ASO’s school concerts are more than delightful performances. They serve as a cornerstone for arts education, offering students from public, private, homeschool, and virtual learning environments an immersive experience in symphonic music. These performances align with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curricula, fostering interdisciplinary learning. The concerts aim to inspire a lifelong love of the arts.

"Introducing young minds to the world of symphonic music is both a joy and a responsibility," says Maestro Novo. "By blending timeless classical pieces with the vibrant energy of Broadway tunes, we aim to ignite a lifelong passion for music in our young audiences."

This year, thanks to a generous grant from Impact 100 Greater Chesapeake Chapter, concerts will also be offered at Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park, Maryland.

“Impact 100 is proud to help make these inspiring performances accessible to students throughout our community,” said Julie Nolan, ASO Director of Community Outreach and Grants Management. “Exposure to the arts at a young age builds creativity, confidence, and critical thinking — skills that last a lifetime. The ASO is excited to perform its first school concert at the Chesapeake Arts Center. This is in part due to a grant from the IMPACT 100 Greater Chesapeake Chapter. IMPACT 100 is a group of women who collectively provide the funds and have a dedicated passion for making a significant local and transformational impact. We are both honored and grateful to have their support in making school concerts more accessible.”

Concert Dates and Ticket Information:

● School Concerts at Maryland Hall: May 8, 2025, 10:00 AM & 11:30 AM

● School Concerts at Chesapeake Arts Center: May 9, 2025, 10:00 AM & 11:30 AM

● Family Concert at Maryland Hall: May 10, 2025, 11:00 AM

School concert tickets are $5 per person and must be reserved by calling the ASO Box Office at 410-263-0907. Title I schools are encouraged to inquire about financial assistance by contacting Julie Nolan at JNolan@AnnapolisSymphony.org.

